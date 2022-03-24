Bierman Autism Centers Announces Diagnostic Services for Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in April, Bierman Autism Centers will start to offer diagnostic services to families in Arizona. Bierman believes in the importance of early intervention, when the brain is creating more connections than any other time in life. These connections write the blueprint for all future learning and behavior.

If you are a parent interested in autism diagnostic services at Bierman, you can reach the Bierman Intake Team at 877-943-8222 or start@biermanautism.com to determine eligibility and prepare a time for your child to take a test. The evaluation will include a parent interview using the M-CHAT tool and scheduled testing with the child using assessments such as ADOS, CARS etc… Your family will receive testing results typically within 1-2 weeks following your scheduled testing. From there, our Client Intake Team can help you with next steps!

Outside of diagnostic testing, Bierman provides center-based 1:1 ABA therapy intervention starting as early as 18 months. Bierman currently has a center open in Scottsdale with a new center opening up in Tempe later this summer.

Bierman services are covered by most major insurance providers. Reach out today as there is limited availability for the diagnostic services.

ABOUT BIERMAN

www.biermanautism.com

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on such as self-advocacy and communication. They recognize that every kid's success is unique, and their one-on-one approach allows them to drive progress, measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their own terms.

With over 150 graduations, BIERMAN currently has centers, and is expanding in: Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

For more about Bierman Autism Centers visit www.biermanautism.com or contact marketing@biermanautism.com.

