PlantX Announces Retail Partnership with BESTIES Vegan Paradise

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with BESTIES Vegan Paradise ("BESTIES"), a leading company in the plant-based space which has been awarded "Best Grocery Store" in the VegNews Veggie Awards for the past two years. In collaboration with BESTIES, PlantX has initiated the redesign and rebrand of its XMarket brick-and-mortar stores in Venice, California and Hillcrest, California, under the BESTIES brand. These locations will also include BESTIES branded products.

Founded by vegan activists and entrepreneurs, Asia Phoenix and Matt Fontana, BESTIES was launched in 2019 and is firmly rooted in its mission to provide a platform for independent, vegan businesses to contribute to expanding the vegan community in an equitable way. PlantX's strategic partnership with BESTIES furthers the goal of both companies to propel plant-based accessibility for all.

"It is obvious through their success with BESTIES Vegan Paradise that Matt and Asia have developed the 'secret sauce' in the retail space," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "Both PlantX and I, personally, are committed to the values and ethics that Asia, Matt and the BESTIES brand have come to epitomize in the vegan community. This partnership will no doubt accelerate the already massive growth for PlantX as we confirm our commitment to those values and cement our place as a leader in the ethical vegan marketplace."

"As a vegan female founder, it is important to me that BESTIES aligns with a company that fully supports our mission of championing equality for all beings and is committed to investing into our cause," said BESTIES co-founder, Asia Phoenix.

The Company's partnership with BESTIES will see the Company's southern California stores stocked with new and exciting products that are unique to the BESTIES brand, such as vegan soft serve. The new BESTIES locations in Venice and Hillcrest can allow orders placed on the Company's e-commerce platforms to have same day deliveries throughout Los Angeles and San Diego, respectively.

"We are very thankful to be working so closely with the founders of BESTIES, Matt Fontana and Asia Phoenix, who recognize PlantX as a leader in the vegan space," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "With the knowledge that they too, are industry leaders and want to join forces to roll out their brand with our support is very powerful," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "This partnership has already catalyzed an additional 30% in sales revenue in the first month since the rebrand of PlantX's Venice location to reflect the BESTIES model. This initial reaction indicates that sales revenues under the new, and more recognized BESTIES brand, should increase further as our concerted marketing efforts get underway."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About BESTIES Vegan Paradise

BESTIES Vegan Paradise is the first and only vegan marketplace in the country to sell products exclusively from 100% vegan brands - all of the products the company sells are from independent companies that do not use any animal ingredients in anything that they make and never conduct any animal testing. The company does not sell any products from companies owned by parent companies who make products that are not vegan or conduct animal testing. Every dollar spent at BESTIES Vegan Paradise goes towards building an entirely vegan economy free of human oppression, corporate profiteers, animal cruelty, and all of those putting profit over people. www.bestiesveganparadise.com @bestiesveganparadise

Forward Looking-Information

