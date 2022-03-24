Quali to Host Webinar Addressing Risks and Optimizing How Teams Use Cloud Infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali , a leading provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, announced today it will host a live, complimentary webinar featuring Forrester Research on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 8 a.m. PDT/ 11 a.m. EDT. The webinar will share valuable insight on how teams can address issues when deploying with IaC tools and how to better leverage employee skills with cloud infrastructure.

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools such as Terraform, AWS CloudFormation, and Azure Resource Manager are now integral to day-to-day operations for engineering and testing teams alike, looking to meet project deadlines. However, using IaC at scale introduces new operational challenges and can be further exacerbated by skills gaps. Many organizations then face a tradeoff—slow their teams down to ensure they're following usage policies or prioritize speed at the expense of increased risk of security breaches, lapses in regulatory compliance, and unexpected budget overruns.

David Williams, VP of Product Strategy at Quali will join guest speaker Naveen Chhabra , Senior Analyst at Forrester Research, to discuss how teams can address the challenges faced and take advantage of their IaC assets to optimize cloud infrastructure use.

Attendees will learn:

The challenges for operational teams responsible for ensuring governance, while under pressure to meet project timelines

Risks to look for related to how teams are provisioning cloud infrastructure

Options for automating and optimizing how teams use IaC, based on the environments needed to support application development

Details-at-a-Glance:

What: Addressing Risks and Optimizing How Your Teams Use Cloud Infrastructure

Who: David Williams, VP of Product Strategy at Quali and Naveen Chhabra, Senior Analyst at Forrester Research

When: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8 a.m. PDT/ 11 a.m. EDT

Where: Registration for the free event is available on BrightTALK

About Quali

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, helping companies achieve freedom from infrastructure complexity, so they can operate with velocity. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali's award-winning CloudShell and Torque platforms to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs, and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit quali.com and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn .

