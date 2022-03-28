Crunch Celebrates Continued Growth with Nationwide April Promotion

Includes Discounted Membership Rates as Renowned Fitness Brand Continues to Surpass Pre-Pandemic Membership Growth

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced its upcoming April promotion to welcome new members into the Crunch community in celebration of continued membership growth and success. The promotion includes $5 enrollment for Peak and Peak Results memberships at locations nationwide beginning April 1 and running through the last day of the month.

Select plans will offer new members access to a diverse range of proprietary group fitness classes, advanced HIITZone™ training, Relax & Recover services, top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, unlimited guest privileges and multi club access.

As Crunch welcomes new members and celebrates consistent growth, the brand continues to outpace industry competitors, coming up on 22 consecutive months of membership growth as the two-year anniversary of the industry shutdown arrives this month. Crunch has seen an impressive 34 percent growth from pre-COVID-19 membership levels, maintaining its place as the number one gym chain in the high-value, low-price category.

"We are excited to celebrate new and longtime members alike as Crunch continues to grow and position itself as the number one gym in its industry category," said Ben Midgley, CEO of Crunch Franchise. "Despite the challenges of the pandemic over the last two years, we have significantly exceeded pre-COVID 19 membership levels and have consistently expanded the Crunch brand, this is due in large part to our strong network of loyal members and our passionate and dedicated franchisees."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.9 million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

