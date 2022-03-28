Infiot Honored with 5-Star Rating in 2022 CRN® Partner Program Guide

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiot , powering the borderless enterprise and pioneer in delivering secure, reliable access for remote users, devices and offices, is being awarded by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. The 5-star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

The CRN annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most distinguished partner programs from industry-leading technology companies that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

"Infiot's speed of growth wouldn't be achieved without our partner ecosystem," said Parag Thakore, CEO and Co-Founder of Infiot. "We are grateful for the success we achieved in the last year and the value we are offering customers. We have ambitious growth goals and plans to further scale our partner ecosystem and are honored to be recognized with a 5-star rating in CRN's Partner Program Guide."

The Infiot Partner Program is built on a high level of collaboration and mutual success with partners to better serve customers. Infiot backs this commitment by giving partners a complete set of enablement materials, tools, and co-marketing programs to ensure transparency and business alignment. Driving strong business outcomes for partners and resellers, the program provides partners with the information to help break into new edge computing markets, diversify their customer base, and grow revenue streams.

"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About Infiot

Infiot ZETO delivers converged architecture for the borderless enterprise making the perimeter invisible. It enables secure, reliable access with zero trust security, optimization, edge-intelligence and AI driven operations for all remote users, devices, sites and cloud. Learn more at www.infiot.com or follow us on Twitter @infiot.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

View original content:

SOURCE Infiot