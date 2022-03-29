Solera and Upptec partners up to offer digital contents claims valuation

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Home is part of the international group Solera, one of the main global technological leaders for data solutions within property and auto risk management. Together with Upptec's contents claims software, Solera completes their offer for a fast and digital property claims valuation.

Solera and Upptec (PRNewswire)

With this partnership, Solera and Upptec will simplify and digitize the journey for clients, claims agents and experts by offering a rapid and complete evaluation of contents as a part of Solera's property claims platform.

The value proposition of this service, available in Solera Home's platform or through API, significantly enhances the user experience for coworkers, partners and clients with more:

Operational efficiency: faster process and claims cost optimization.

Comfort: helps the users with their work.

"Solera Home and Upptec share the vision to improve claims processes. We are glad to be collaborating with Solera Home, a strong and relevant partner on the French market, and together provide a complete digital solution for property claims," Marie Moulinou, Commercial Director France at Upptec.

"Upptec complements the Solera Home to offer a "steered phygital " customer journey with a simple and complete valuation aimed at customer satisfaction during their property claim's registration," Virginie Picard, Home Claims Director at Solera.

"We are excited about our partnership with Solera Home where we will together bring real customer value to the French insurance market by making the digital claims journey simple by automation and real-time responses. In the end this will increase customer satisfaction thanks to transparent, fast and accurate claims valuation. It will benefit both insurance partners and end-users," says Magnus Franck, CEO at Upptec.

About Solera Home

Created in 2017, Solera Home is part of the Solera group, a leading global provider of integrated software-as-a-service, data, and services for risk and property management thanks to digital platforms. Solera Home simplifies the user experience in property claims resolution. 100% digital, the Platform facilitates the treatment of sinister. As a technological innovator, advise and shared service provider, Solera Home improves performance and efficiency for our customers and their business partners.

For more information, visit: https://www.solera-home.com/en/home/

About Upptec

Upptec is one of the world's leading insurtech companies. We enable contents claims automation, creating a digital and efficient 24/7 claim experience. Our solutions provide a smooth and completely digital customer journey. Simplifying claims automation.

For more information, visit: https://upptec.com/

Media Contacts: Matilda Hansson, matilda.hansson@upptec.com +46720024940

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774206/Solera_and_Upptec.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774207/Upptec_Logo.jpg

Upptec Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upptec