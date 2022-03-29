Zayed Law Offices Files Two Lawsuits in One Month for Failure to Diagnose Lung Cancer Resulting in Wrongful Death

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zayed Law Offices, Chicago's premier medical malpractice trial law firm, announced the filings on behalf of the estates of two deceased cancer victims in Cook County and Madison County.

The case filed in Cook County alleges that Mercy Hospital and Medical Center along with over ten doctors and medical professionals delayed the diagnosis of lung cancer by nearly two years that deprived the Plaintiff of "...the opportunity to undergo appropriate timely treatment leading to increased risk of harm and lost chance of recovery."

Similarly, the Madison County case alleges that Anderson Hospital along with treating doctors, imaging facilities and other medical professionals delayed the diagnosis of lung cancer by nearly three years. This delay resulted in "injuries of a personal and pecuniary nature" that resulted in wrongful death.

"Patients have a reasonable expectation of receiving treatment that meets the standard of care," said Adam J. Zayed, founder of Zayed Law Offices. "When imaging studies show cancer, the cancer should be diagnosed and the patient should be informed," he added.

Mr. Zayed, who has built a reputation for bringing catastrophic personal injury cases to trial, announces these filings on the heels of two birth injury cases that he filed last fall. "It is an honor to represent the estates of our clients in these cases, and I look forward to making our clients and their families whole," said Mr. Zayed.

Zayed Law Offices was founded in 2009 by nationally recognized and award-winning personal injury trial attorney Adam Zayed. Mr. Zayed's trial advocacy integrates elements of medical acumen, statistics, business, finance, and strategy, mixed with tremendous legal experience. Zayed Law Offices currently represents victims of catastrophic personal injury, including truck accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries as well as the families of wrongful death victims. Zayed Law Offices is handling hundreds of millions of dollars in catastrophic trial law cases.

To learn more about Zayed Law Offices personal injury cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation, personal injury case review, please visit https://zayedlawoffices.com, or call (855) 726-1616.

