Award-Winning Microcurrent Skincare Brand NuFACE® Appoints New CEO

Leading microcurrent company announces new female-led executive structure to take the brand's global growth to new heights

VISTA, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuFACE®, global pioneers in clinically-proven, award-winning, and innovative at-home microcurrent skincare, today announced the appointment of Jessica Hanson as Chief Executive Officer. Co-founder, Tera Peterson, will remain as Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer, educating and engaging directly with clients and partners around the world as the spokesperson for NuFACE.

NuFACE CEO, Jessica Hanson, and NuFACE Co-Founder & CCO, Tera Peterson (PRNewswire)

Jessica Hanson joins NuFACE with a tenured beauty career, passion for the industry, and breadth of experience with top-performing companies and emerging brands. As a dedicated client of NuFACE for nearly seven years, Hanson made the decision to join the company to work alongside the founders to continue to build on the innovative beauty tech brand. Hanson has over twenty years of experience with brands and retailers alike, holding leadership positions at top-tier international companies including L'Oréal, Sephora, AmorePacific and most recently, ghd (good hair day) as the General Manager for the Americas region. In addition to being an ambitious businesswoman, Hanson has an ever-growing passion for guiding other females as they grow in their careers.

"I am thrilled to join NuFACE as it is a beloved brand by a community of skincare professionals, consumers, celebrities, and content creators. I look forward to continuing the growth trajectory that has been driven by a dedicated team of skin enthusiasts. NuFACE has an inspirational female founding story and deep history as a leader in the beauty tech and skincare categories. I look forward to working beside Carol, Tera, and Kim to launch into the next phase for the company with major innovation and a digital-first mindset," commented Hanson.

Tera Peterson added, "I am so proud to continue to be a female-led company, as it is essential for our leadership and team to understand the needs of our client. I am excited to have Jessica at the helm, leading with such a depth of experience and bringing her uplifting energy and passion to our team. Together, Jessica and I will work to build the NuFACE brand, focusing on education, innovation, and community."

While the business continues to grow in the North American domestic market, NuFACE has continued global expansion as a key priority and estimated to generate over 30% of business within international markets. With 17 years of driving expertise in microcurrent technology, NuFACE has seen incredible year-over-year growth and surpassed $150M in retail sales in 2021.

About NuFACE®

Founded in 2005 by aesthetician Carol Cole and her daughters, Tera Peterson (also an aesthetician) and Kim Morales, NuFACE® is the global leader in at-home microcurrent beauty devices. Using its flagship technology, microcurrent, NuFACE®'s award-winning products are clinically shown to help tone, firm and reduce the look of wrinkles, providing both visibly instant results and cumulative benefits. NuFACE® is an omni-channel business with its products distributed across the professional, prestige and specialty retail, direct-to-consumer, eCommerce, home shopping and international channels—including to premium retailers such Sephora, Nordstrom, Ulta, Neiman Marcus, SpaceNK, Revolve, and many more; to top spas and medical offices; and to the large and rapidly growing beauty markets of China and Korea. With category defining products, an authentic professional heritage, highly visible and clinically shown results, and endorsements from skin care professionals, NuFACE® has gained a strong following among celebrity clientele, influencers, and a growing base of loyal, passionate clients.

(PRNewsfoto/NuFACE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NuFACE