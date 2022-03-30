BRILink Agents Continue to Promote Financial Inclusion in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) continues to encourage financial inclusion in Indonesia through various services. With AgenBRILink, BRI facilitates people in remote areas to get banking services, aligning with the Financial Inclusion priorities of the G20 Indonesia Presidency in 2022.

The number of BRILink Agents reached more than 503,000 with 929 million transactions in 2021. These agents have contributed to the sharing economy system by 2-3 times of the fee-based income of IDR 1.35 trillion received by companies through BRILink.

Ahmad Solichin Lutfiyanto, the Compliance Director of BRI, explained that this effort was presented by BRI Mantri as a digital instructor. "They are micro marketers who go to communities providing education to financial literacy."

BRI Mantri has reached more than 69,741 villages in Indonesia with more than 31,000 Mantri. Furthermore, 65.5% or IDR 617.8 trillion of BRI's loan portfolio has implemented the principles of Environment, Social, Governance (ESG), increasing by 12.2% yoy compared to 2020's IDR 550.4 trillion.

The economic potential contributed by the agents was further proven by Deska, a BRILink Agent from Sengkol Praya Unit, Lombok. With her grocery stall business, Deska's average transaction reached 4,012 and sales volume amounted to IDR 8.2 billion in February 2022.

Dewi, a BRILink Agent Owner, admitted to receiving numerous benefits being a BRILink Agent and an income of IDR 20 million while helping small businesses in various financial transactions, both cash deposits and withdrawals.

People make transactions and deposit cash during the corn harvest season where BRILink Agent becomes an extension of BRI in giving customers access to digital services.

BRILink, with the members of the Ultra-Micro Holding (UMi), PT Pegadaian and PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM), continuously accelerate services through the Co-location of Ultra-Micro Service Centers (SenyuM).

SenyuM enables the public to access business credits, BRI Simpedes UMi Savings, pawn loans and gold savings, and back-office services to support transaction needs of the Mekaar PNM members.

With SenyuM customers of BRI, Pegadaian and PNM can make transactions in one place. For BRI customers who want to pawn or open a gold savings account can use SenyuM as well.

SenyuM's Ultra Micro Service Center, a combined-office of BRI-Pegadaian-PNM eases customers of those companies to make transactions.

