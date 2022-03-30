Leaders at Pacific Offshore Wind Summit urge California to 'Go Big' on floating offshore wind, set bold GW goals to realize jobs, climate & clean energy benefits for state

Industry backs at least 3 GW by 2030, 10 GW by 2040 & 20 GW by 2050 to drive economies of scale

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal, state and industry leaders joined at the Pacific Offshore Wind Summit in highlighting the importance of California 'going big' and moving forward on floating offshore wind power to realize the full benefits of this renewable technology and meet the state's jobs, climate and clean energy goals. Speakers at the conference, hosted by Offshore Wind California (OWC) and Infocast, urged the state to set bold offshore wind gigawatt (GW) targets this spring, move ahead with a federal lease auction this fall, and advance planning on ports, transmission, procurement, workforce, and a sustainable supply chain to jumpstart this new California industry.

Last September, California enacted its new AB 525 law to spur offshore wind development, directing the California Energy Commission (CEC) to set clear targets by June 1, 2022 for offshore wind in 2030 and 2045. This fall, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) expects to begin leasing off the state's Central and North Coast at the Morro Bay and Humboldt Wind Energy Areas (WEAs), which will enable an initial 4.6 GW of California offshore wind.

"2022 is the year to go big and go bold," said David Hochschild, Chair of the CEC, in keynote remarks on California's progress towards 100 percent clean electricity to open the Summit, which brought together more than 600 officials, industry leaders, and other stakeholders on March 28-30 in San Francisco. "Offshore wind is going to be one of the foundational elements of that. This is the future. This is going to happen. We're going to build that future together."

"Late last year, Secretary Haaland announced a new offshore wind leasing strategy to help the nation achieve the Biden-Harris Administration's ambitious 30 GW by 2030 goal. We must seize this moment – and we must do it together," said Laura Daniel-Davis, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Lands & Minerals Management, Department of Interior. "Offshore wind presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a brand-new industry that can combat climate change and create robust, sustainable economies – with good-paying jobs and a strong domestic supply chain."

"California is well-positioned to lead a transition to a clean energy future. We will hold a statewide offshore wind energy lease sale in California this year," said Amanda Lefton, Director of BOEM. "Floating wind can help us reach areas once thought unattainable, opening up new opportunities. Here in California, we are going to bring it to scale, starting at the Morro Bay and Humboldt Wind Energy Areas. Offshore wind is here to stay."

"The ultimate goal is to develop a thriving, world-leading floating wind industry. To get there, we're urging California to go big and move forward, now," said Paula Major, Vice President, U.S. Offshore Wind, Mainstream Renewable Power and Board Chair, OWC, a trade group of offshore wind developers and technology firms. "That's why we recommend the state set ambitious offshore wind goals of least 3 GW by 2030, 10 GW by 2040, and 20 GW by 2050. These targets align with the Biden Administration's goal of 30 GW for U.S. offshore wind by 2030 and aim for 110 GW by 2050."

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) estimates California's technical offshore wind potential at 200 GW, with more than 20 GW in BOEM's two designated WEAs and three wind study areas. Deeper West Coast waters require floating technologies that are already being deployed in other world markets. NREL reports that developing 10 GW of offshore wind in California will support thousands of jobs, supply 15 percent of its current electricity needs, generate enough competitively priced power for at least 3.5 million homes, and produce $20 billion in GDP by 2050.

Economies of scale and responsible development of offshore wind are essential for California to reach its climate and clean energy goals, while also create high-skilled jobs and protect marine and coastal resources. California's 2021 joint agency report concluded that to reach 100 percent clean energy by 2045, it will need a diverse renewables portfolio including offshore wind. The report's "SB 100 Core Scenario" calls for 10 GW of offshore wind by 2045, which would complement other renewables and save ratepayers $1 billion or more in installed clean power capacity.

