TransMedia Group to Give Lotsa Scoops of Media Exposure for 'Larry's Ice Cream and Cafe's' New Boca Raton Location's 60+ Delicious Flavors and Lots More!

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group said the PR campaign for Larry's Ice Cream and Café will start with a question: "What's Boca Raton Missing?"

The answer? Larry's Ice Cream, which has been creating ice creamy smiles in Coral Springs for over 35 Years! So where's the new Boca Raton location? Check out 21090 St Andrews Blvd, Boca Raton, 33433

TransMedia Group will show how this family-run business became the first and oldest ice cream parlor in Coral Springs! Their publicity team will highlight the story of how Larry's Ice Cream came to be one of the most popular ice cream parlors in South Florida!

"Our mission is to bring the community together by providing a safe, clean and happy environment for all to enjoy." said Larry's Ice Cream CEO Janet McGinnis.

The original Larry ice cream in Coral Springs has hosted free events such as, Buzz Light Year and Woody, Mickey and Minnie, The Grinch, Harry Potter and so much more. Bringing together families to join in on the fun.

TransMedia Group's PR program will highlight what Makes Larry's Ice Cream so deliciously unique. "Their originality has certainly gained attention, and TransMedia will focus on their leadership skills and great ideas coming in Boca Raton, said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

TransMedia plans to send out flyers, stage events, distribute special announcements, media pitches and news releases about Larry's Ice Cream's mission and accomplishments.

TransMedia Group has represented some of the top businesses in the food service industry over the years. It's founder and CEO Tom Madden was the #2-ranked executive at NBC and before that he promoted hit shows at the ABC television network in New York.

