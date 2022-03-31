NeuFit® Introduces Cullen Nigrini as Clinical Director and Head of Sports Medicine

Nigrini brings extensive experience working with elite college and professional athletes

AUSTIN, Texas , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuFit ® , a provider of advanced neuromuscular treatment for athletes and rehabilitation patients, has hired Cullen Nigrini, PT, SCS, OCS, AT to lead the clinic at the company's Westlake headquarters. Nigrini was most recently a physical therapist with the New Orleans Pelicans and the University of Texas Longhorns athletics program as well as owner of his own physical therapy practice in Austin.

Nigrini is Austin's first physical therapist to receive board certification in both orthopedic and sports physical therapy through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists. A certified and licensed athletic trainer, Nigrini has worked with elite amateur and professional athletes from a wide range of professional sports disciplines since 1999 including the NCAA, NBA, and NFL.

In 2014, Nigrini founded the Austin Physical Therapy practice where he utilized the NeuFit Method, a care pathway around the Neubie® device that supports safe, consistent, and optimal use of electrical stimulation, as part of his advanced treatment services for athletes.

"NeuFit is changing sports medicine by applying powerful neurological principles and advanced technology into daily practice," said Nigrini. "I've seen firsthand how using the Neubie device has created tremendous outcomes in our athletes as well as with our other patients. I am very excited about the impact we can make here in Austin and in the larger sports medicine community."

"Cullen brings extensive experience with the NeuFit Method and the Neubie neuro-electric stimulation device as one of the leading physical therapists working with athletes in our region," said Garrett Salpeter, founder and CEO of NeuFit. "Together with his practice management experience, he is uniquely qualified to take our clinic and our overall sports medicine program to the next level."

The company's Austin clinic combines fitness, physical therapy and the NeuFit Method to create a comprehensive suite of services for patients recovering from injury and surgery and for athletes seeking sustained performance improvements. It also trains clinicians around the country in these same techniques and has certified over 1,800 practitioners to date.

