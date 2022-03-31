Nu Skin Receives Two Communitas Awards for CSR Leadership

Company recognized for its leadership in community service and corporate social responsibility as well as environmental responsibility

PROVO, Utah, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS), a global leader in beauty and wellness, today received two Communitas Awards for Leadership in Community Service and Corporate Social Responsibility, as well as Leadership in Ethical and Environmental Responsibility.

The Communitas Awards is an international effort to recognize the spirit of communitas—people helping people. The awards recognize exceptional businesses, organizations and individuals for excellence in community service and corporate social responsibility.

"Our force for good efforts are at the heart of who we are at Nu Skin. As a beauty and wellness company, we hope that in addition to our incredible product offering, we will always keep our sights on the health and well-being of people and our planet," said Ruth Todd, chief reputation officer at Nu Skin. "We are honored to receive recognition in community service, corporate responsibility and environmental efforts, and we are committed to continued enhancement and expansion in each of these areas in the months and years ahead."

Communitas Awards evaluated Nu Skin's sustainability and corporate social responsibility efforts based on the extent and effectiveness of its efforts to fight malnutrition, provide health and wellness opportunities for children and reduce its carbon footprint. They also evaluated Nu Skin's global charity efforts, including more than 30 community-based outreach projects and sustainability commitments stretching to 2030.

For more information about Nu Skin's sustainability and community outreach efforts, visit nuskin.com/forceforgood.

About Communitas Awards

Communitas Awards was started in 2010 as an outgrowth of the pro bono recognition program of the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (www.amcpros.com), a several-thousand-member group that honors creative achievement and fosters partnerships with charities and community organizations. As part of its mission, AMCP gives grants to community organizations and underwrites a large portion of Communitas expenses.

Communitas Awards seeks to honor those special companies, organizations and individuals who go beyond rhetoric and whose commitment sets them apart from their competition. Communitas winners are dedicated to helping the less fortunate in their communities and are changing the way they do business to benefit their employees, communities and environment.

About Nu Skin

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a leading beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people, look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

