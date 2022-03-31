UA Launches UAD Spark Plug-Ins and Subscription Service

— Industry-leading UAD plug-ins to run natively for the first time without UA hardware, putting Neve,® Studer,® Moog,® API,® and Lexicon® plug-ins, and exclusive instruments like Opal Synth

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Audio Inc. (UA), a leading manufacturer of Apollo and Volt audio interfaces, UAD plug-ins, mics, and UAFX guitar products, is proud to introduce UAD Spark, a new subscription service that puts pro audio industry standard UAD plug-ins and exciting new instruments into the hands of music creators worldwide. This evolving collection runs natively on Mac ($19.99/month), with Windows coming this fall.

UAD Spark features UA’s most popular plug-in emulations of legendary recording studio hardware, running natively for the first time. Studio gear includes the Neve® 1073 Preamp & EQ, UA 1176 Compressor Collection, Teletronix® LA-2A Compressor Collection, Studer® A800 Tape Recorder, & API® Vision Channel Strip. UAD Spark also introduces exclusive new UAD instruments, benefiting from UA's expertise in modeling, sampling, and synthesis. Instruments include the Opal Morphing Synthesizer (exclusive to Spark), Moog® Minimoog, Waterfall B3 Organ, & Ravel Grand Piano. (PRNewsfoto/Universal Audio, Inc) (PRNewswire)

UAD Spark subscribers get access to pro audio industry-standard native UAD plug-ins and instruments.

"Right from our start in 2001, UAD plug-ins have been about recreating the authentic, inspiring sounds of classic studio and music gear," says Bill Putnam Jr., UA's founder and CEO. "With UAD Spark, we're able to extend that vision, and bring professional UA sound home for everyone."

"Over the past few years, accelerated by COVID and lockdowns, the number of music and content creators has exploded," explains Sandeep Gupta, UA's Chief Operating Officer. "With UAD Spark, we're putting the top tier of audio processing — including exclusive titles from Neve, Moog, Studer, API, and Lexicon — into everyone's hands. Combined with our new Volt audio interfaces, UAD Spark lets more creators experience UA's legendary sound."

"We're excited to be a part of UAD Spark, which brings the Moog synthesizer experience and uncompromising depth of sound to a new class of creators," said Joe Richardson, President of Moog Music Inc. "UA and Moog share a long history of collaboration and a common goal of designing tools that inspire musicians for a lifetime."

Another instrument exclusive to the UAD Spark service is the Opal Morphing Synthesizer, an epic new UAD instrument that blurs the lines between analog and wavetable synthesis, with built-in UA effects and fast, record-ready presets.

Creating the perfect UA studio experience, all UA Volt audio interface owners get an exclusive 30-day free trial of UAD Spark, and all UAD plug-in owners get the native version of their plug-in(s) for free.

Key Features

A professional collection of UAD plug-ins and instruments from Neve, Moog, API, Lexicon, Teletronix, UA, and more

Exclusive new UAD instruments including the Opal Morphing Synthesizer

Runs natively on Mac; No UA hardware required

Runs in all major DAWs that support AU, VST3, and AAX formats

Owners of perpetual UAD plug-in licenses receive corresponding UAD Spark (native) licenses for free

About Universal Audio Inc.

Universal Audio (UA) is a pioneer in audio and music production tools, with a rich 60‑year history of craftsmanship and innovation. UA today enables millions of audio and music creators worldwide, with industry‑standard Apollo and Volt recording interfaces, UAD plug‑ins, UAFX pedals, advanced audio machine learning, LUNA recording suite, and UA Custom Shop hardware. UA is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California, with passionate employees worldwide — united by our goal of "Inspiring Sound for Generations."

©2022 Universal Audio, Inc. All rights reserved. Product features, specifications, pricing, and availability are subject to change without notice. The "Universal Audio" name, UA "diamond" logo, "Apollo," "Apollo Twin," "UAD," "Powered Plug-Ins," "UA Volt," "UAD Spark," and "LUNA Recording System" are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Audio Inc. *All other trademarks contained herein are property of their respective owners, which may or may not be affiliated with Universal Audio Inc. Specifically, the Neve, 1084, 1073, MOOG, Studer, Spitfire Audio, Orange Tree Samples, and Loops de la Creme trademarks are used with permission.

