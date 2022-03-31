Wemade Connect Announced Pre-Registration and Airdrop Promotion of Mobile NFT Game 'Every Farm'

Enjoy farming while having the opportunity to monetize the gaming experience

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean game developer and publisher Wemade Connect is opening pre-registration for its mobile non-fungible token (NFT) game, Every Farm, on March 31.

Every Farm (PRNewswire)

Pre-registration will be available via the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. Players will have a chance to win FLERO Token and limited decorative items, while Wemade Connect will also hold more promotions via its social media channels.

There will be three rounds of airdrop promotion (https://gleam.io/P0E3t/got-flero-token-the-first-round-of-everyfarm-airdrop) for Every Farm when pre-registration opens. Participants who participated in airdrop will have the opportunity to win FLERO Token. Check out the official website (http://wemadeconnect.com/site/everyfarm/) for the latest updates.

A blockchain-powered game inspired by business management simulation Every Town, Every Farm utilizes the WEMIX global blockchain platform, including the FLERO token and NFTs globally. Players can look forward to an experience in farming while monetizing their in-game assets to fiat money.

Players can manage their own farms and grow the necessary crops that become vital ingredients for mills, factories, and restaurants. Players can also cook delicious meals and serve customers to earn in-game assets. In addition, players are rewarded with Hearts, which can be exchanged for FLERO tokens, the first gameplay-monetization experience.

Every Farm is about making a community, visiting their neighbors' farms, engaging in trade, and building relationships and businesses together.

"Every Farm is a game that not only provides users with a real farming experience but also allows players to earn tokens and NFTs – in other words, players can make money from their own crypto farm" explained Hodae Lee, CEO of Wemade Connect.

Be sure to pre-register early and receive update with the project and the rounds of the airdrop promotions via the official Every Farm channels below.

About Wemade Connect

Wemade Connect is a global game company specializing in game development and publishing as well as an MCP (Master Contents Provider) that provides major content to the blockchain platform WEMIX. The company's key games that gained popularity in the global market include 'Everytown', 'Tap Tap Fish - Abyssrium', and 'My Secret Bistro'. The company is currently focusing on the integration of blockchain on its key games as well as discovering new blockchain-based games.

