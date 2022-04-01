Blue Owl Capital Completes Acquisition of Wellfleet Credit Partners

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) announced today the completion of its acquisition of Wellfleet Credit Partners LLC ("Wellfleet") from affiliates of Littlejohn & Co, LLC. The transaction was previously announced in February of 2022.

Blue Owl Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Owl Capital) (PRNewswire)

Wellfleet focuses on the management of CLO portfolios of broadly syndicated leveraged loans. Wellfleet also invests in third-party CLO equity and junior mezzanine tranches on behalf of separately managed accounts.

As of December 31, 2021, Wellfleet manages 16 CLOs with over $6.5B in assets under management and is now a platform within the Owl Rock Division of Blue Owl. The platform will continue to be led by Scott McKay and Dennis Talley.

Craig Packer, Co-Founder and a Senior Managing Director of Blue Owl, said: "We are excited to welcome the Wellfleet team onto the Owl Rock platform as the addition of the team's expertise in the public markets will both complement and further expand our credit capabilities."

About Blue Owl Capital Inc.

Blue Owl is a global alternative asset manager with $94.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals averaging more than 25 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 350 people across nine offices globally. For more information, please visit us at www.blueowl.com.

