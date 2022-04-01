Girl Scouts and Kristen Bell Announce the Paint Your World Purple Event in Collaboration with Random House Children's Books

Interactive event is inspired by the shared values of Girl Scouts and the themes from Bell's The World Needs More Purple People.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this morning, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced purple would be the new official color of the Girl Scout Movement as part of an April Fools' Day joke. While the organization is in fact staying true to the iconic green color, GSUSA is thrilled to announce Paint Your World Purple, an upcoming collaborative event with actor, producer, parent, children's book author, and Girl Scout alum, Kristen Bell, and her publisher, Random House Children's Books. Kristen Bell revealed in a video that Girl Scouts are invited to join in on the fun by participating in a virtual event with her on Thursday, May 19th to celebrate what it means to be a "purple person" and a Girl Scout.

The event is inspired by the shared values of Girl Scouts and the themes from Bell's The World Needs More Purple People.

Paint Your World Purple—featuring Bell (The Good Place, Veronica Mars, Frozen) along with her popular children's book, The World Needs More Purple People—is for all girls who have ever wondered how tall the world's tallest rainbow is, laughed until their sides hurt, or helped a friend speak up for themselves. This virtual event is a special opportunity to learn even more about the importance of being inquisitive, having a great work ethic, being your true self, and developing connections with others. Bell will take brand new and returning Girl Scouts alike on an adventure through the five steps to becoming a "purple person," chat about what it means to be a Girl Scout, and engage in fun activities to show the importance of being both.

"Purple people are curious about the world around them, aren't afraid to ask great questions, and aspire to use their voices for good…just like a Girl Scout!" said Bell. "I hope to share my passion for being a Purple Person with Girl Scouts everywhere."

"While so very funny, Kristen Bell is also a serious champion for girls and women," said Jenn Hollern, Deputy Chief Membership Officer, GSUSA. "We are thrilled this Girl Scout alum will be showcasing themes from The World Needs More Purple People that our Girl Scouts already champion—themes that tie back to our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character. The Paint Your World Purple event will delight, challenge, and urge participants to leave the world just a little bit better than they found it."

Any girl can sign up to become a Girl Scout or renew her membership for the 2022–2023 year and attend this exclusive event at no additional cost. The event will shine a light on all the exciting possibilities available to girls, as members will have fun summer programming, like the Girl Scout Tree Promise, to engage in after they join or renew. Members must register by May 13 to attend Paint Your World Purple, which streams on Thursday, May 19th at 6:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT, 2022.

Learn more about Paint Your World Purple and how to join Girl Scouts by visiting www.girlscouts.org/purple.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

Random House Children's Books (rhcbooks.com) is the world's largest English-language children's trade book publisher. Creating books for toddlers through young adult readers, in all formats from board books to activity books to picture books, novels, and nonfiction, the imprints of Random House Children's Books bring together award-winning authors and illustrators, world-famous franchise characters, and multimillion-copy series. My Purple World publishing program encourages young readers to share their voice and ideas, to embrace what makes people unique, and to learn more things about the world we live in and the people we share it with. The program launched in June 2020 with the publication of the #1 New York Times bestselling picture book The World Needs More Purple People and now includes two titles in the leveled reader Step into Reading® program with The New Puppy and The New Bike. A second picture book, The World Needs More Purple Schools, will publish in June 2022. Random House Children's Books is a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

