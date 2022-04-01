Mitsubishi Motors Reports Strong First Quarter Sales Led By Record Sales Of All-New Outlander

Q1 2022 retail sales up 44.7% year-over-year

All-new 2022 Outlander continues setting sales records with largest total quarterly tally since launch last year, up 218.2% year-over-year, and best-ever quarterly retail sales for the nameplate

Recently refreshed 2022 Eclipse Cross total sales up 152.2% for the quarter, achieving best-ever retail sales quarter and month since the nameplate launched in 2018

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today reported strong sales across the first quarter of 2022, building on momentum set in 2021 that saw the brand end the year as the fastest-growing non-luxury company in the industry. Total quarterly sales for the brand in Q1 were 26,400. When considering retail sales alone, the brand saw an increase of 44.7% over the same period in 2021.

MMNA's flagship vehicle, the all-new 2022 Outlander, continued to lead the brand's sales success for the quarter, with 13,065 total vehicles sold, a 218.2% year-over-year increase. Q1 2022 also represented the best-ever retail-only quarter for the nameplate since launch in 2002.

Meanwhile, on the strength of its best-ever retail sales month in March, sales of the recently refreshed 2022 Eclipse Cross totaled 3,992 for the quarter, a 152.2% year-over-year increase. As with Outlander, Q1 2022 also represented the best-ever retail-only quarter for the nameplate since launch in 2018.

Demand continued to outstrip supply across the lineup, especially on the fast-moving Outlander. As the entire auto industry is experiencing, MMNA's inventory remains far below ideal levels and well below customer demand.

News and Notes

MMNA closed Fiscal Year 2021 in conjunction with Q1 of calendar year 2022, with sales totaling 100,206 representing an increase of 25.17%.

The all-new 2022 Outlander , picked up two more awards during the quarter, being named Crossover Utility of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press and "Latin Flavor" SUV of the Year by Puros Autos. Outlander was previously honored as a Wards 10 Best Interiors winner, "Vehicle of the Year" by Victory & Reseda and earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Even as the 2022 Outlander continues to set sales records and earn awards, MMNA is preparing to launch an all-new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant with North American sales planned for the second half of 2022. The vehicle, which historically has been one of the best-selling PHEVs worldwide, underscores Mitsubishi's environmental commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050, also announced this year.

As previously announced, Mark Chaffin ascends to the role of MMNA CEO effective April 1, 2022 , as the company opens its new fiscal year.

MMNA recently announced Santander Consumer USA , Inc. as its new preferred finance partner, offering customer and dealer financing to help make the Mitsubishi Motors buying experience fast, fair and fun.

MMNA and its dealer partners improved 10 points in the 2022 JD Power 2022 CSI, ranking fourth among the 19 non-premium brands across the industry.



Q1 2022 Q1 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Mirage 4,917 6,932 4,917 6,932 Outlander Sport 3,707 15,356 3,707 15,356 Outlander 13,065 4,106 13,065 4,106 Outlander PHEV 719 254 719 254 Eclipse Cross 3,992 1,583 3,992 1,583 TOTALS 26,400 28,231 26,400 28,231

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality study, ranking third overall and tied with Lexus. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States

