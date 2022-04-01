START SPREADING THE NEWS…NYC HOTELS ARE BACK!

HOTEL ASSOCIATION OF NEW YORK CITY FOUNDATION (HANYC FOUNDATION) TRUMPETS RETURN OF NYC HOTELS & BROADWAY DURING ITS ANNUAL "RED CARPET HOSPITALITY GALA"

HANYC Foundation to Honor Hilton's Laura Fuentes & John Gore Organization's Lauren Reid

Event Will Feature a Broadway Performance

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly-anticipated return of New York City's hotel industry and Broadway will be celebrated on Monday, May 2, 2022 as a crowd of hundreds gathers at the "Red Carpet Hospitality Gala," an Annual Dinner hosted by the Hotel Association of New York City Foundation (HANYC Foundation). The event will feature a special Broadway performance, to be announced. The fundraiser will take place at Mandarin Oriental in Manhattan. Proceeds from the Gala will support the HANYC Foundation's charitable goals.

The Hotel Association of New York City Foundation will host its annual Red Carpet Hospitality Gala on Monday, May2, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The event will be co-chaired by Vijay Dandapani, President and CEO, Hotel Association of New York City; HANYC Foundation Chair Heather Davis, Area General Manager, Aimbridge Hospitality, Hilton Fashion District and Hilton Garden Inn West 35th Street; and Fred Grapstein, Chairman, Hotel Association of New York City.

The HANYC Foundation will honor Laura Fuentes, EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Hilton and Lauren Reid, President, John Gore Organization, and Chair, The Broadway League.

Introducing Ms. Fuentes and Ms. Reid will be Jonathan M. Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. for cocktails and red carpet, 7:00 p.m. for dinner and the performance. Dress is Festive Attire.

The Host Committee (in formation) includes Steve Batta, Executive Vice President, Operations, Highgate Hotels; Peter Clarke, Vice President of Operations & Head of Company Managed Hotels USA and Canada, IHG Hotels & Resorts; Jim Connelly, President, U.S. Eastern Region, Marriott International; Charles Flateman, Executive VP, Shubert Organization; Erica Gordon, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Public Affairs & ESG, Hilton; Karambir Kang, Area Director - USA, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris; Suri Kasirer, President, Kasirer; Lisa Linden, Media Strategist, The LAKPR Group; Tyler Morse, Chairman & CEO, MCR; Mark Pardue, Senior Vice President, Field Operaitons, Americas, Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Charlotte St. Martin, President, The Broadway League; Alan Steel, President & CEO, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center; and Jonathan M. Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels.

The event will comply with current CDC, New York State and New York City guidelines regarding COVID-19 at the time of the event.

Established in 1878, the Hotel Association of New York City, Inc. is one of the oldest professional trade associations in the nation. Today the Hotel Association of New York City is an internationally recognized leader in New York City's $5 billion tourism industry, representing nearly 300 of the finest hotels with over 80,000 rooms and approximately 50,000 employees. http://www.hanyc.org/

The HANYC Foundation seeks to advance issues of importance to hotels such as economic viability, sustainability and corporate and social responsibility through educational and crisis relief initiatives.

Tickets and tables range from $1,000 to $50,000. For tickets, visit http://www.hanyc.org/events/www.hanyc.org/events or contact Melanie McEvoy, McEvoy & Associates at melanie@mcevoyandassociates.com or 212-228-7446.

The HANYC FOUNDATION is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Tax ID #83-3283722. Your donation minus $320 per gala ticket is tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

