Aflac Incorporated Announces Retirement of Teresa L. White, President, Aflac U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ga., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated today announced that Teresa L. White, president, Aflac U.S., will retire effective March 31, 2023. A veteran in the financial services industry with more than two decades of experience leading operations and driving revenue growth, Teresa has created a vision for Aflac U.S. and has been a steady force in the execution of the company's long-term strategy.

Under Teresa's leadership, Aflac reshaped its internal processes to adapt to the changing dynamics of the marketplace, and expanded technology innovation with tools and solutions designed to both support sales growth and to reimagine the customer experience. She is responsible for driving a carefully designed strategy aimed to expand both distribution and product offering, including standing up the broker distribution channel and launching the consumer markets platforms, as well as actively onboarding strategic acquisitions like Empowered Benefit, Aflac Northern Ireland, Argus and Zurich. During her tenure, Aflac has realized record all-time annual new sales and record premium persistency.

"Teresa embodies Aflac's culture at its best and is a shining example of compassionate and caring leadership combined with a deep understanding of our business and what it takes to deliver operational excellence and revenue growth," said Dan Amos, Aflac CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Teresa helped shape and nurture Aflac's unique culture – the impact and depth of her contributions to our organization will remain with us for many years to come. We are immensely grateful to Teresa for her dedication, passion and resolve over the years and wish her nothing but the best in this next chapter."

A charismatic and dynamic leader, Teresa has been an inspiration for both leadership and employees, and tireless in her pursuit of fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce. A recipient of numerous awards, including Forbes' 50 Over 50: Investment for 2021, Savoy's 2020 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America and Black Enterprise's Most Powerful Women in Corporate America, Teresa is passionate about employee development and empowerment as the cornerstone to Aflac's strategy for future growth.

"Serving as Aflac U.S. president has been the honor of a lifetime. I have been extremely fortunate to work alongside most respected and innovative team in the industry, and I am grateful for all the ways they have enriched my life both personally and professionally," said Teresa White, president, Aflac U.S. "During my long tenure with the company, I have had the honor to develop strong relationships with our independent sales agents and brokers. They have been valuable partners in this journey, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together. Ultimately, I know our teams will continue driving our strategy with the same level of energy and commitment. I look forward to working with the leadership team to ensure a smooth transition."

As Aflac executive leadership solidifies its plans to name Teresa's successor, the company will continue to focus on driving sales growth, increasing premium persistency and leveraging investments in technology to enable better connections that will ultimately result in more purposeful and caring customer service.

