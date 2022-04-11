Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For March 2022

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $102.1 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $3.2 billion from assets under management at February 28, 2022. The increase was due to market appreciation of $4.1 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $593 million and distributions of $300 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
2/28/2022
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
3/31/2022
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$23,369
($577)
$934
$ -
$23,726
Japan Subadvisory
10,067
60
650
(85)
10,692
Subadvisory excluding Japan
6,272
(68)
334
-
6,538
Total Institutional Accounts
39,708
(585)
1,918
(85)
40,956
Open-end Funds
46,775
(188)
1,684
(166)
48,105
Closed-end Funds
12,416
180
514
(49)
13,061
Total AUM
$98,899
($593)
$4,116
($300)
$102,122
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
