Electric Bike Technologies is Donating Its Popular Liberty Trike to Children with Limited Mobility

CROYDON, Pa., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Bike Technologies, Inc. (EBT), the maker of the Liberty Trike, a unique folding and active-mobility tricycle, announced today that it will be donating 20 Liberty Trikes to children with limited mobility due to Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and other physical challenges.

Allison, 11-years old at the time, is enjoying her Liberty Trike donated to her by Electric Bike Technologies. (PRNewswire)

SMA and DMD are both genetic diseases that attack the muscles. SMA starts in the central nervous system and affects all the muscles in the body. Due to the degenerative nature of the disease, babies, kids and adults with SMA will experience a decline in muscle strength over time although the rate and severity can vary among individuals. DMD is characterized by the progressive loss of muscle. It is a multi-systemic condition, affecting many parts of the body, which results in deterioration of the skeletal, heart, and lung muscles.

EBT's decision to donate the trikes started in 2019 when Kimberly Heinrich, the mother of Allison - a little girl battling SMA - emailed the company for advice on any electric trike that might help Allison get some much-needed physical therapy and keep up with her siblings on family bike rides. "When she's on the trike, she's just a different kid. She's not the kid on a mobility scooter or wheelchair. She feels like everyone else", said Kim.

To date, EBT has directly donated 34 Liberty Trikes and through generous outside contributions, an additional 32 Liberty Trikes were given to kids. This has resulted in a combined total value of $103,716.

"As a father of 3 young children myself, this was an easy decision. Liberty Trike was originally designed with senior riders in mind, but once we saw how Liberty could benefit these kids and their families, we had to make this happen. We look forward to doing even more for years to come."

Electric Bike Technologies is committed to donating 20 Liberty Trikes this year. Kimberly Heinrich, as Charitable Coordinator with EBT, will help in that effort. She will be working diligently to review applications and find the most suitable families for these Liberty Trikes.

ABOUT LIBERTY TRIKE

Liberty Trike is part of Electric Bike Technologies, Inc., a company that specializes in developing, manufacturing and distributing affordable high-quality electric bicycle drive systems, motors, batteries, components, and accessories.

To learn more about the initiative, visit Liberty Trikes For Kids

To apply for a Liberty Trike (and watch Kim's interview!), visit Kids Charitable Application

Visit Electric Bike Technologies

Visit Liberty Trike

