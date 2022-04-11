Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE recognize Dow among 100 Best Companies to Work For® for 2nd consecutive year

MIDLAND, Mich., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow has earned a place on the Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, for the second consecutive year. Dow is the only materials science company to be recognized and one of only four manufacturing companies to make the list.

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the 100 Best Companies to Work For list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee survey responses from more than 4.5 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 74% of Dow employees said it is a great place to work, which is 17% points higher than the average U.S. company.

"This incredible recognition, now for the second year in a row, underscores what we at Dow have always known – that our greatest single differentiator is our people," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chairman and chief executive officer. "From the way we collaborate to help create a better society, to how we stand up for one another, our customers, and our communities — together, we strive every day to do better for each other."

Great Place to Work evaluates companies based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of Team Dow to create a workplace and a world that embraces our differences as our greatest strength," said Karen S. Carter, Dow chief human resources officer and chief inclusion officer. "We know our business succeeds when our employees thrive. Realizing our purpose and ambition as a company requires an inclusive culture that enables our people to contribute their greatest value."

Dow has also been recognized by Great Place to Work® with certification in several other countries around the world including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa and Spain.

Additionally, Dow was named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" by FORTUNE in 2022, named a "2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care®" for the 2nd consecutive year by Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE, and one of the "Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™" by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE in 2021.

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

Great Place to Work® selected the 100 Best Companies to Work For by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 1,000 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

