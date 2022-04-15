InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Rod Holder for Fishing Boats (BTK-144)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple device to securely hold fishing rods on the exterior door of a boat's rod locker," said an inventor, from Henagar, Ala., "so I invented RANDY'S ROD KEEPER. My design ensures that the rods remain in place, even when the boat is moving or rocking."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure fishing rod/reels on a boat's rod locker. In doing so, it prevents the lines on the rods from becoming tangled or knotted. It also helps to keep the boat deck neat and organized and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for fishing boat owners and fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

