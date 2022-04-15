Victoria Pressly Founder of Hype Public Relations-All About Hype-HypePRNow, Victoria Pressly Announces her new book and Reality TV Show in the works. The working title is "Soldier of the Model's"

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria Pressly of Cherry Valley, NY announces her tell all book in the making about the good & evil of the modeling industry between NYC, Paris, Italy and Cherry Valley, NY titled "Soldier of the Models" The book highlights her 30 year career as an agent representing high fashion models worldwide, which she has no regrets. Her creativity, power of the pen, and bravery got her to the top of her industry. She is the great granddaughter of a famous jewish artist, Arthur Szyk known as "The Soldier of Art" which inspired the title of her book. He was a war cartoonist and his work is in The White House, Roosevelt Museum, and Holocasut's museum's. The book talks about the positive of how she guides, nurtures, and promotes the models. Her encounters with Jeffery Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell who had targeted Victoria as a young model agent in her 20's with fake casting calls from the Victoria Secret offices. Harvey Weinstein abuse of power. Run Ins with the mobsters trying to date her models. Her competitors made false accusations of fraud which led to her arrest which was dismissed due to the new discovery laws.

Victoria Pressly (Maiden Name Talbot), CEO of Hype PR Now, AllaboutHype, grew up in Westchester County and now lives in Cherry Valley, NY she graduated from St. John's University with a degree in communications in the early 1990's and began her career in the fashion industry by co-founding NOW Model Management in New York City with Billy Rozenvig. The agency merged with Jerome and David Bonnouvrier and was renamed Partners Model Management. Victoria worked as a booking agent with Partners for several years and learned the formula for creating a supermodel from the family that invented it. Partners later became DNA Model Management. Victoria booked models for Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale's, L'Oréal, Clairol, CoverGirl, Maybelline, Victoria's Secret, Oscar De La Renta, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, and more.

Victoria later began working for American Models, who at that time represented several models crossing into Hollywood, such as Connie Nielsen who starred in "Gladiator" with Russell Crowe, and Estella Warren an Olympic Synchronized swimmer from Canada. Victoria began representing Estella in her late teens, cross-promoting her swimming and modeling career to acting, leading to an audition for Princess Amidala Padme in "Star Wars II—Attack of the Clones." Although Estella didn't get that role, she later was cast as Dana in the 2001 "Planet of The Apes."

In 2000, Victoria Pressly ventured out on her own and launched a Public Relations Agency, Hype Public Relations. Victoria's crossover success led Elite Models to contact her about representing Summer Altice, an Elite Look of the Year winner and Angelica Bridges, a "Playboy" cover model. Victoria remained exclusive PR agent to both ladies and placed them on magazine covers worldwide, which helped lead to many television and film opportunities for them. Angelica has appeared in numerous television shows, among them "Baywatch." Summer appeared in the "Scorpion King," "Wedding Crashers," and other films.

Caprice Bourret also was a model with Victoria for many years. Victoria assisted in turning her into a worldwide icon via magazine covers. Caprice became an early reality star with her own show called "Caprice" and then "Being Caprice," a series about her everyday life. Many endorsement deals followed, including with the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" and the Miller Brewing Company.

Victoria Pressly later represented "Miss World" Sallie Toussaint, who had a role in the movie "The Departed." She played opposite Jack Nicholson in a love scene and at the opera. He wanted his character to be a real ladies BDSM man. Victoria created the press angle "Jack Attack" in press pitches, which went viral and helped build interest in the film. Victoria placed Sallie on numerous magazine covers promoting the film while working directly under Warner Brothers PR team. They had Victoria accompany Sallie on the red carpet the night of the film's premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater. A memorable moment for both of them was when Victoria gave Sallie an impulsive but discreet shove into Jack Nicholson on the red carpet so Sallie could get the attention of paparazzi, which she certainly did. Other clients for various projects have been Joanna Krupa, Pam Anderson, Nicole Andrews, India Everett, and Gretchen Bonaduce.

Victoria Pressly worked with actor Rich Graff, the lead of the AMC hit TV series "Making of the Mob New York," a docuseries detailing the emergence of organized crime in the 20th century. The series followed New York gangster Lucky Luciano and his rise in the New York City crime mob, along with other mobsters. Actors included Ray Liotto, Anthony DiCarlo, and Chaz Palminteri. Victoria organized the afterparty for the premiere with Jeff Krause, CEO of IE Entertainment Group, in which celebrities mingled with family members of the mobsters.

Victoria Pressly works with Melissa Prophet, who appeared in "Goodfellas" and "Casino," and is now involved in development, production, and talent management. Victoria also works with Peter Dobson, who has appeared in numerous films, among them "Last Exit to Brooklyn," "The Frighteners," and "Drowning Mona," as well as TV shows, including the various CSI series. He is also known for his voiceover work. Radio personality Sid Rosenberg of the 77 WABC morning show is also a current client. Victoria produced a recent photo shoot for him with designer Joseph Abboud for men's fashion.

Victoria Pressly has also specialized in helping military personalities cross over into modeling and entertainment. One of her clients is the former Marine Andrew McLaren, who appeared in the NBC show "Stars Earn Stripes" with the late Chris Kyle, who was portrayed by Bradley Cooper in the film "American Sniper." Through the show Victoria met Alex Minsky, a Marine who lost his leg in Afghanistan. Victoria landed him an 8-page editorial shoot by Ben Watts and a feature article in GQ America. Other clients include Chelsea Werner, an acclaimed gymnast and a model with Down syndrome. Victoria has booked her in mainstream media, including New York Fashion week.

In addition to models and actors, Victoria's clients have included production companies, artists, designers, poker pros, and casinos. Victoria booked fitness model and poker pro Christina Lindley as the spokesperson for the Foxwoods Resort. Victoria also booked Christina as a spokesmodel and handled all the publicity for the World Series of Poker at Harrah's Casino. Another client was the estate of Rue McClanahan of "The Golden Girls," who hired Victoria to promote an online memorabilia sale that went viral.

Victoria's latest goal is to work with women having successful stories of empowerment. She represents Dr. Suzanne Yu, a self-made millionaire in healthcare who has recently become a movie producer in the film "The Comeback Trail," starring 3 Oscar-winning actors, Robert DeNiro, Morgan Freeman, and Tommy Lee Jones. Victoria created "Lady Trucker," a self-made success story in the trucking industry, a former driver now CEO.

Victoria conceived of a reality show known as "Model Behavior '' for which she was represented by Thinkfactory Media and CAA and was close to a network deal just before reality shows involving models suffered a downturn in interest.

Victoria Pressly, married for 25 years with 3 successful children—a soccer mom and successful businesswoman—has a history of discovering talent and building careers. Understanding the evolving nature of the industry, for anyone to call Victoria a fraud means they don't know the business, they are a hater, or just don't have what it takes to become a star.

