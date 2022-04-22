New Report Highlights TIAA's Commitment to Responsible Business and Investing Practices

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its Earth Day celebrations, TIAA released its Responsible Business Report outlining how the company is making a positive impact on society and the people and institutions it serves.

The report provides an overview of TIAA's corporate social responsibility and responsible investing policies and programs across impact areas including environmental stewardship, governance, community engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion and investing.

"At TIAA, our commitment to Be The Change is at the heart of who we are -- as a trusted industry leader, a workforce advocate and a community and environmental steward. Our responsible business practices shine throughout the organization," said Corie Pauling, Chief Inclusion Diversity & Equity Officer and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at TIAA. "With more than a century of innovation and influence, we recognize that our work isn't done -- in fact, we believe in setting and resetting the bar. We know this is vital to our global organization's journey forward to be the change in retirement readiness for all."

Highlights from the report include:

Environmental Stewardship:

Committed to net zero carbon by 2040 for both the Nuveen real estate global portfolio and TIAA operations

Committed to net zero carbon by 2050 for the TIAA General Account

Planted more than 13,000 trees in reforestation efforts

Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity:

Launched THRIVE, a GROW (Get Really Outstanding at Work) program to support the career development of underrepresented demographic groups at TIAA

Launched the TIAA People Equity Index, or TPEX, our innovative, internally developed leadership coaching tool

Achieved a 90% ranking via our Disability Equality Index

Recognized by The Human Rights Campaign Foundation 100% rating for support of LGBT employees

Named a top company for executive women, multicultural women, and dads by Seramount

Ranked no. 9 in DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity

Expanded the Be the Change Platform

Corporate Social Responsibility:

Provided 2.1 million meals to school children

Donated 10,000 books to help build diverse libraries

Funded $50,000 toward TIAA college scholarships with the First Responders Children's Foundation

Raised $72,000 for personal protective equipment to be distributed to health clinics in medically underserved communities

Governance

Underrepresented racial and ethnic groups represent 71% of the executive management team

Women represent 41% of TIAA and CREF trustees and overseers

Enhanced sustainability reporting with alignment and disclosure from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)

Saw 400-percent increase in Sustainability Action Team participation, with 41 offices represented

To read the full report, click here.

About TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider1, paid more than $3.6 billion to retired clients in 2020 and has nearly $1.4 trillion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2021)2.

