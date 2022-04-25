THE 2022 VARSITY ALL STAR SUMMIT CHAMPIONSHIP TO DEBUT ON ESPN NETWORKS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that The Summit Championship, produced by Varsity All Star and held at the Walt Disney World Resort, will air on ESPN networks for the first time for the event's 10th anniversary.

Varsity Spirit is one of ESPN's longest-running collaborators of nearly 40 years. In 2021, Varsity Spirit and ESPN announced a multiyear extension to televise cheerleading and dance team championships through 2025. Together, ESPN and Varsity Spirit will continue highlighting the talents and athleticism of cheerleading and dance teams across the nation.

"The Summit Championship provides a unique experience for athletes to compete against the best of the best across all levels of competition, and we are thrilled to add this exclusive competition to our slate of programming on ESPN networks," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "The Summit Championship, Dance Summit Championship and the D2 Summit Championship continue to grow, offering multiple opportunities for teams to have a prestigious, competitive, and celebratory experience to end their seasons. Showcasing these incredible athletes on ESPN platforms is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for teams and gyms to be recognized and rewarded for their passion and commitment."

All star cheerleading and dance teams will travel from around the country – and well as internationally --to compete in Orlando, FL at the Walt Disney World® Resort on April 28 – May 1, 2022. Teams will perform at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the State Farm Field House, Visa Athletic Center and The AdventHealth Arena – the first ever building designed to exclusively hosting cheer and dance competitions.

The Summit show, which features the Dance Summit Championship and D2 Summit Championship, will air on June 4th at 10am ET on ESPN2, June 5th at 11am ET on ESPNU, and June 11th at 9am ET on ESPNU. Airdates for all Varsity Spirit Championship television programming can be found on Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit will also be live streaming the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. For more information on The Summit Championship and The Dance Summit Championship, please visit Varsity.comhttp://varsityallstar.com/.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

