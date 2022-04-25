Bain & Company partner Anne-Laure Malauzat named Young Global Leader by World Economic Forum

Dubai-based partner Anne-Laure Malauzat was selected as a part of this year's Young Global Leaders class for her unique societal and professional contributions

DUBAI, UAE, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company has announced that Anne-Laure Malauzat, a Dubai-based partner and an expert in the firm's Public Sector and Government, Social Impact, and Retail practices, has been named a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum. Anne-Laure has been recognized for her professional business contributions and her commitment to social impact, focusing on education, economic development, public health, and women's empowerment within Bain and beyond.

(PRNewsfoto/Bain & Company) (PRNewswire)

Anne-Laure is one of 108 of the most promising leaders under the age of 40 named to this year's YGL class. These individuals are involved in activities ranging from advocating for public healthcare to campaigning for diversity, equity and inclusion. This year, the YGL class is gender equal and has representatives from more than 120 countries.

Nominated from around the world, the young leaders are assessed according to rigorous selection criteria and have demonstrated their commitment to serving society. The Forum of YGLs works closely with the World Economic Forum to integrate young leaders into deep interaction with other stakeholders of global society.

"Anne-Laure is a driving force for positive change around the world, consistently finding new ways to push our clients and our firm to create a more equitable future for all," said Kara Gruver, Bain & Company's Chief Talent Officer. "On behalf of our Bain Middle East offices, and the leadership of the firm, we congratulate Anne-Laure on this well-deserved distinction."

Anne-Laure has more than a decade of consulting experience, leading multiple projects for public sector clients around national socioeconomic development, government transformation, education, entrepreneurship, innovation, and public health. She has also worked with a range of private sector clients across industries to address issues, such as turnaround and growth strategy, customer experience transformations, digitalization efforts, and commercial due diligence."

"It is an honor to receive this recognition by the World Economic Forum for combining my passions in both social impact work and management consulting," said Anne-Laure Malauzat, Bain & Company partner. "I am excited to join this esteemed class of YGLs, where we will work together to create transformative impact in every corner of the globe."

Anne-Laure holds a master's degree from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University and is on the Georgetown University MENA Board of. Additionally, she holds a dual bachelor's degree from Mount Holyoke College and is an inducted member of the Phi Beta Kappa society.

She will be the most recent addition to the group of nine fellow Bain partners serving as active, or alumni Young Global Leaders.

