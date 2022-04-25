CompWest Names United Valley Insurance Services as Agency of the Year

LANSING, Mich., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompWest Insurance Company, a division of AF Group and a leading provider of specialized workers' compensation solutions, is proud to recognize United Valley Insurance Services as its 2021 Agency of the Year.

"In just three years, our strong partnership with United Valley Insurance Services has made a significant impact on our organization," said Steve Cooper, president of AF Group's Workers' Compensation Division. "We're thankful for the entire United Valley Insurance Services team, who has shown an extraordinary commitment to our mutual customers and collective success."

"The engagement from the CompWest team to support our member agencies and work directly with individual producers on creative solutions has been remarkable and is demonstrated in our growth together. We look forward to continuing to partner with CompWest for many years to come," said Rene Swan, regional executive vice president of United Valley Insurance Services.

About United Valley Insurance Services

United Valley Insurance Services is a membership network of independent property and casualty-focused insurance agencies located in California and Arizona. Since its inception in 1983 with seven member agencies, United Valley Insurance Services has grown to over 90 member agencies with over 100 storefronts and $1 billion in total written premium.

United Valley Insurance Services is committed to maintaining successful relationships with its member agencies, providing access to markets, sharing information and helping its members develop the tools they need to grow and prosper.

About CompWest

CompWest is a dynamic provider of workers' compensation insurance in California and select Western states, providing leading strategies to small and mid-market employers who want to achieve long-term cost savings. CompWest is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

