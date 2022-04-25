Ogury Appoints Seasoned Industry Professional Simon Porter as Global Head of Trading and Agency Partnerships

Porter's role will be to strengthen Ogury's relationship with media agencies globally

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogury , the global technology leader in mobile advertising anchored in privacy protection, today announced the appointment of Simon Porter as Global Head of Trading and Agency Partnerships. In his remit, Porter will develop and reinforce solid partnerships with leading international media agencies, many of which Ogury has been working with closely for several years - including GroupM, Dentsu International, Publicis Media, Havas Media, IPG Mediabrands and Omnicom Media Group.

With more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in media and advertising companies, Porter is an industry veteran who held a number of local, regional and global positions. He first started his career in the UK at media and entertainment company Sky TV, before switching to the agency world by joining Walker Media (now Spark Foundry). Porter then went on to spend 7 years at Maxus - first as Head of Trading Asia Pacific in Hong Kong, then as Deputy Global Trading Director in London. Most recently, he worked at Dentsu as Global Trading Officer.

Porter will be based in London and report to Raphael Rodier, Ogury's Global Chief Revenue Officer.

"Simon is a true media expert with an impressive track record, who can build robust commercial partnerships that generate client and business value," said Raphael Rodier, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Ogury. "Today, we want agencies and brands to partner with us on new working models as we seek to innovate and anticipate ever-changing industry demands, from privacy regulations to consumer awareness about the value of their data and the end of cookies. There's no one more fit than Simon to help us achieve that."

"Ogury is a leader in its field," shared Simon Porter. "First, they innovated with consent-driven advertising long before legislation was in force. Now, with Personified Advertising, Ogury provides a powerful and unique proprietary technology, ready-made for the future and with consumer privacy protection at their core. I am delighted to join the company as it is always ahead of the curve and is visionary in its approach to providing advertising solutions."

About Ogury

Ogury, the Personified Advertising company, has created a breakthrough advertising engine that delivers comprehensive audience interest, brand performance, privacy protection and sustainability within one technology stack, built and optimised for mobile. Advertisers working with Ogury benefit from fully visible impactful ads, future-proof targeting and unwavering protection. Publishers enjoy the rewards of a respectful user-experience, incremental revenues and premium demand with Ogury's solutions. Founded in 2014, Ogury is a global organisation with 450+ people, including 100 engineers across 14 countries.

