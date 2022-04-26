BlackBerry to Host Retail Investor Focused Live Q&A

WATERLOO, ON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will host the following investor event in May 2022:

BlackBerry Retail Investor Focused Live Q&A

Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 3:00pm ET

Retail investors have the opportunity for live Q&A with John Giamatteo, President, BlackBerry Cybersecurity, Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry IoT, and Tim Foote, Investor Relations.

Questions can be submitted during the event in the chat box or in advance by email to investorrelations@blackberry.com.

Register here for the live video stream. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

+1 (519) 888-7465

investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@blackberry.com

