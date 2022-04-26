Brennan Investment Group to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony

- Community members are invited to attend groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction of Crossroads Logistics Park.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group invites community members to a groundbreaking ceremony on April 26th at 10:30 a.m. at 4043 Reynolds Court.

Brennan Investment Group is developing a new state of the art 110,000 SF Class-A industrial building on the former RJ Reynolds HQ campus known as Whitaker Park in Winston-Salem, NC. With existing infrastructure at the 220 acre complex already nearly at capacity, there is strong demand for additional industrial development which will complement other mixed-use and retail additions also under construction. The park sits in a strategic last mile - infill location near downtown Winston-Salem, Wake Forest University, and five nearby interstates.

The Class A tilt wall building is designed to be flexible enough to demise down to as many as 4 tenants or can have as few as one tenant take the entire building.

"The team at Brennan is very excited to increase our investment in the City of Winston-Salem with this new Class A industrial project at Whitaker Park. We are big believers in this and already own several nearby buildings. We chose this area because of its business-friendly environment, access to high quality labor, the central location within the state of North Carolina, as well as its easy access to downtown and five nearby interstates. The state of North Carolina and Winston-Salem are on everyone's radar for business expansions and relocations. This project is already garnering interest from businesses looking to locate in this area because of the highly educated workforce and access to the state and region's population whether by interstate or rail," commented Rob Gage, Senior Vice President of Brennan Investment Group.

"WPDA, Inc. is excited that Brennan Investments has chosen Whitaker Park for the construction of a new 110,000 sq/ft spec building. said Bob Leak, Jr., President and CEO of WPDA, Inc. This new building, along with the 82,000 square foot building they also bought, will continue to make Whitaker Park a competitive destination for companies looking to relocate or expand in the Winston-Salem and Forsyth County area."

"We continue to receive great interest in properties at Whitaker Park whether we are working with an exisiting company or a business looking to locate here. Having a spec building ready to deliver is an extremely important asset to have in our commercial real estate portfolio for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. The redevelopment of Whitaker Park is only continuing to accelerate, generating new jobs and investment that benefits our entire community," says Mark Owens, President & CEO of Greater Winston-Salem, Inc.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses approximately 46 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 11 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

About Greater Winston-Salem

Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. supports Winston-Salem and Forsyth County's economic growth through initiatives in economic recruitment and retention, talent and workforce development, advocacy, and entrepreneurial programming. We are committed to bringing an innovative mindset and collaborative efforts to initiatives that develop a vibrant community that's good for business growth and sustainability. Our efforts are informed by our 2030 Vision: to be the top mid-sized city in the Southeast, to be a more equitable community, and to be the best place to raise a family.

Learn more at winstonsalem.com.

