Golden Grail Tech Announces Hiring a National Beverage Sales and Distribution Expert with CBD Beverage Experience

WESTON, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) https://www.goldengrailbeverages.com/a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing today announced hiring a beverage sales veteran, Richard Moreland, who also has significant experience in the Hemp/CBD space.

Mr. Moreland has over 30 years of experience in the beverage sales and distribution industry. Mr. Moreland began his career with the Cotton Club Bottling Company in Cleveland, Ohio which was a family owned and operated bottling company that manufactured and distributed its own brands along with other nationally recognized brands that included 7UP, Canada Dry, Schweppes, RC Cola, Snapple, Arizona Teas and Evian Water throughout the Midwest and eastern US marketing areas. As Regional Director of Sales, overseeing the daily activities of seven (7) company owned distribution centers until the company was sold to American Bottling Company which is today known as the Dr. Pepper/Snapple Bottling Group.

He continued on to become the VP of Sales and Distribution for Elite FX, Inc. the manufacturer and marketer of Celsius https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/ During his tenure with Elite FX he implemented and managed the sales and distribution efforts of the Celsius brand, growing availability to an excess of 31 states while developing a distribution network encompassing over 50 beverage distributors, wholesalers and brokers, including Anheuser Busch, Miller/Coors, Snapple and retailers such as; Publix, Walgreen's, Winn Dixie, Raley's, Albertsons, Circle K and more.

Mr. Moreland then began his introduction to the Cannabis, CBD, Hemp industry utilizing his knowledge, skills and experience as VP Sales & Distribution with VCC Brands. As VP of Sales & Distribution with VCC Brands, a fully vertical legacy California cannabis company, his responsibilities included building a national distribution network to support Subtle Tea w/Hemp CBD, managed and directed a team of 6 regional sales managers accountable for building distribution of cannabis products (Cannabis Quencher, 420 Bars, Venice Cookie Company) within California and Subtle Tea Hemp strategically introduced to markets accepting of CBD beverages.

In 2020 Richard founded Culture Wellness a fully vertical CBD/Hemp company providing its customers the highest quality CBD/Hemp products including Drinks, Edibles, Topicals, Vaping and Pet products via website sales (www.culture-wellness.com), traditional DSD, direct to retail and private label development. To date Culture Wellness has built its business and revenues on a customer foundation that reaches 8-10 domestic US states, multiple distribution partnerships and international clients that includes one of the largest disposable vape manufacturers in the world.

At Golden Grail, Mr. Moreland will be utilizing his experience both from the distributor and supplier sides of the industry. His 30 years in the beverage industry has given him a wealth of knowledge and relationships from every level of sales directly related to the Beverage and CBD industry along with the ability to build a sales team that includes relationships with individuals sharing alike experiences in sales, distribution and marketing with companies such as other prevalent functional brands Celsius https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/CELH?p=CELH&.tsrc=fin-srch , Red Bull, Alani, Poppi and Monster Beverage https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/MNST?p=MNST&.tsrc=fin-srch

"I am very excited to bring my knowledge, experience and relationships to the Golden Grail Team as we begin production along with distribution and sales alignment of the current Golden Grail product portfolio while carving out the path for future products staying true to the core mission of being fiscally responsible focusing on manufacturing, sales, distribution and shipping efficiencies, delivering results that bring both Golden Grail and its shareholders the highest value," Rich Moreland, National Sales Consultant, Golden Grail Tech.

"Bringing Mr. Moreland on board marks a big benchmark for Golden Grail. We have officially entered into our sales phase of our business. We now have five brands in the top growing categories - energy, bottled water, kids and functional/hemp, in less than one year, change packaging to a long-term environmentally friendly choice, create the first and only, 'Sketch Can' for kids and now, be ready to produce and sell. The company is hitting all targets, while being fiscally responsible. We are in a great position with sophisticated and experienced management, to accelerate our growth with sales and distribution. We are confident Mr. Moreland has all the experience, contacts and relationships to advance Golden Grail along with assisting the build out of our CBD brands," said Steven Hoffman, CEO, Golden Grail Tech Beverages.

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water, sparkling flavored water and bottled spring water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on sophisticated management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

Golden Grail's Beverage Portfolio

Cause Water is Pristine Mountain Spring Water with a Cause

We are Doing Our Part … Going Beyond Our Fully Recyclable Can… Cause We Promise to Partner with Other Groups Helping Reduce Global Plastic… Cause Together We Can Make a Difference!

Join The Cause. Drink Cause Water.

Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

