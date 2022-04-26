IDenta Corp. has been Selected to Supply a Huge Quantity of 220,000 Drug Detection Systems to Government Forces in Italy

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostic Testing Kits for Narcotics, Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. The company won a tender and was selected to supply drug test kits to the security forces of Italy. This tender was awarded after passing extensive testing, demonstrating that IDenta's products were superior to the rest of the competitors.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, announced: "This is a great achievement for our company. IDenta continues to expand its activities in other countries and continues to display superiority over other competitors - both in technology and in pricing. Italy is an important European country with extensive activities in the field of drug detection and interdiction. We are very happy and excited about Italy's selection of IDenta products for their forces. We are aware of the extensive testing that was performed before this decision was made. IDenta will continue to enhance its operations in additional countries as we continue to provide unique solutions, at the highest level, for a better future and a safer world."

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

Company Contact Information:

Public Relations

Tel: +1 240-545-6646

E: pr@identa-corp.com

SOURCE IDenta Corp.