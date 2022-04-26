Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Steps Up Family Focus: Announces New Family Village Outdoor Seating Area Featuring Games and Great Views

Discovery Land and Family Care Areas to return to tournament for maximum family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will deliver more family fun this summer by bringing back popular attractions, including the Discovery Land and Family Care Area. The event will also introduce the new Family Village, featuring outdoor games, seating and live music on Saturday night. The award-winning family-focused tournament experience will return to Blythefield Country Club June 16-19. Tickets are available now at meijerLPGAclassic.com.

"Attending the Meijer LPGA Classic is a summer tradition for many West Michigan families, so we keep families front of mind when planning the event each year," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. "We're excited to bring back the family-focused elements of our event that everyone remembers and add some new things to make this summer's event our most memorable yet."

Discovery Land at the Meijer LPGA Classic will return to its prime location off the 18th fairway, offering young golf fans and their families an especially engaging on-course experience. The air-conditioned kids' destination will feature character visits, crafts, activities and snacks.

The Meijer LPGA Classic Family Village, located next to Discovery Land on the 18th hole, will be a popular destination for children and adults alike. The new Family Village will offer crowd-pleasing food and beverage options, outdoor games, live tournament coverage on digital boards, and seating areas where spectators can view tee shots coming off the 18th tee, as well as players' approaches onto the 18th green. In addition, spectators are invited to stick around after play on Saturday for a free concert in the Family Village.

On Saturday, June 18 , Great Scott will give a free performance after tournament play has concluded. Great Scott is a popular cover band from Grand Rapids, Mich. with more than 20 years of experience. This full 6-piece band with keyboards, guitars, bass, drums and piano will have guests up on their feet, dancing and singing along to the greatest songs from the 1950's to the new hits of today.

This year's event will also offer two Meijer LPGA Classic Family Care Areas on the course for nursing mothers and parents. One air-conditioned tent will be located next to Discovery Land and will include two locking rooms with lactation and diaper changing stations, as well as an upgraded waiting area for kids and families. A second location, offering two additional lactation and changing stations, will be available at the admissions tent.

As in previous years, kids, ages 17 and under, will receive free general admission with a ticketed adult.

The 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com. Follow the action and stay up-to-date on the latest tournament news using #ForeHunger and #MeijerCommunity.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

