Motient Expands into Nebraska to Support Critical Access Patient Transfers

LINCOLN, Neb., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Motient announced that Phelps Memorial Health Center, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Holdrege, Nebraska, has chosen its web-based Mission Control platform to ensure quality care throughout the patient transfer process. The Motient platform helps hospitals and health systems establish universal workflows for emergent patient movement, smoothing interfacility communication and enabling the capture of previously inaccessible data.

As a critical access hospital in a rural community, Phelps Memorial Health Center transfers patients that require a higher level of care to acute care hospitals, trauma centers, and other specialized care facilities. The process is typically time-consuming for clinicians, who spend hours on the phone to confirm an appropriate destination for a patient. Clinicians must also navigate the logistics of arranging timely ground or air transportation, a challenge when working with multiple vendors with varying capabilities and availability. In recent months, surges in COVID-19 hospitalizations have complicated locating open beds at a higher level of care.

"We are excited to implement this tool to ease the process of finding appropriate transfer destinations that meet our patients' needs, and gain data insights to improve our workflow," said Tesha Broadfoot, Chief Nursing Officer at Phelps Memorial Health Center. "Having access to potentially lifesaving air medical services is incredibly important to our community. We are proud to add Motient to our list of partners providing this vital service to our community and the surrounding region."

Motient equips hospitals, ACOs, and healthcare networks with the tools and data required to ensure quality care throughout the patient transfer process. The company uses a proprietary patient acuity assessment tool to help clinicians apply a standardized methodology for making evidence-based transfer decisions according to the severity of the patient's condition. Phelps Memorial Health Center staff will benefit from a seamless transport request process, which relies on Motient's vendor-neutral support services to arrange transport logistics with minimal input from clinicians.

"We're honored to work with Phelps Memorial to expedite interfacility transfers for time-critical diagnoses in Nebraska," said Dallan Huff, president of Motient. "Our Mission Control dashboard enables real-time communication between Phelps Memorial and tertiary hospitals to help ensure that every patient receives quality care, no matter their condition, when they arrive, or their location."

