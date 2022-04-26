Quaker Houghton to Exhibit Full Product Offering at Offshore Technology Conference 2022

Quaker Houghton and SIFCO ASC Showcase their Hydraulic and BOP Fluids, Marine Underlayments and Deck Coatings, and Selective Electroplating Technologies

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Offshore oil and gas drilling companies face complex challenges as never before. They are under pressure to reduce costs, lower environmental impact, and provide superior engineering performance all while having to increase productivity. Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) along with subsidiary SIFCO ASC, will showcase their solutions to these challenges in-person at the Offshore Technology Conference in booth 2701, May 2 – 5, 2022 in Houston, TX.

Quaker Houghton and SIFCO ASC's portfolio of offshore solutions and technologies include:

STACK MAGIC ® : Blowout Preventer Control Fluids

HOUGHTO-SAFE ® : Riser-Tensioner/Motion Compensator Hydraulic Fluids

SIFCO PROCESS ® : Selective Electroplating

SynDeck™: Marine Underlayments and Deck Coatings

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

