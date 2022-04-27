Accuray Announces Suzanne Winter, President, Promoted to President and CEO; Joshua Levine Will Retire as CEO and Board Member

Accuray Also Announces Chief Financial Officer, Ali Pervaiz

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that Suzanne Winter, President, will succeed Joshua Levine as the company's Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2022.

Mr. Levine will retire from the Accuray Board of Directors at the end of the company's fiscal year on June 30, 2022 and will remain available to the company in a consulting role through June 30, 2023 to ensure a smooth transition over the next year. Ms. Winter has been appointed as a director of the company and will join the Board effective April 27, 2022.

Ms. Winter joined Accuray as Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer in October 2019 and has served as the company's President since July 2021. In this role she directs the Company's day-to-day operations, leads its global growth initiatives, and manages its innovation, regulatory and clinical efforts. During her tenure, Ms. Winter has implemented bold, forward-looking strategies including refocused investment in innovation and high impact product introductions delivering historic commercial results.

"Accuray has changed the way radiation therapy treatments are delivered. The unwavering commitment to ensuring that personalized precision treatments are available to anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer or neurological disorders is fundamental to who we are as a company," said Ms. Winter. "I want to thank the Board for their vote of confidence in selecting me as the company's next CEO. I am most excited about the opportunities ahead of us and the chance to lead our team of passionate professionals whose expertise and dedication to advancing patient care is key to our success. I look forward to building on the strong foundation built by Josh and leading the company into its next chapter, expanding on its legacy of innovation and creating value for all of our stakeholders."

"It has been a privilege over the past nine+ years to lead this organization that has made such a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients around the world," said Joshua Levine, Chief Executive Officer of Accuray. "We have made important improvements during my tenure with the company including strengthening our financial position, building the best product portfolio in the company's history, and establishing strategically impactful industrial relationships with premier collaboration partners. As a result of these important business development activities, I believe we are at an important inflection point to transition the company to its next leader. Suzanne has made a significant impact since joining Accuray and I am confident she will effectively lead Accuray on behalf of all of our stakeholders: our employees, our customers and their patients, and our shareholders."

"The leadership succession plan announced today is based on a thoughtful evaluation of the skills necessary to accelerate the organization's growth and build shareholder value. During her time at Accuray, Suzanne has demonstrated her ability to lead, transform and attain results, and the Board has full confidence in her and her ability to chart the next path forward for Accuray," said Joseph E. Whitters, Chairperson of Accuray's Board of Directors. "The Board would like to thank Josh for his commitment to the company as CEO. Josh has done an outstanding job in preparing the organization for future success, leading improvements in its financial position and development of a strategically focused product roadmap, and formation of important partnerships to leverage Accuray's competitive positioning. We are grateful for what he has achieved during his tenure and his continued leadership during the transition period."

Accuray also announced today that Ali Pervaiz has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), leading the global finance organization and overseeing all financial aspects of the company, effective May 9, 2022. Pervaiz has been with Accuray for two years and currently serves as the company's Vice President, Global Commercial Operations.

"Ali is a high-impact executive who, since joining Accuray, has led the transformation of our commercial operations and helped to drive revenue performance. Ali brings a 15- year career of financial leadership from GE Healthcare including an impressive blend of financial planning and analysis, well-honed operating skills and depth of experience in medical capital equipment commercial operations. His deep understanding of our business combined with a proven track record of delivering results and creating value makes him an outstanding candidate as our next CFO. Ali will be an invaluable partner to the business and allow us to continue to move the company forward executing on our revenue growth agenda and margin expansion plans," stated Suzanne Winter.

Ms. Winter added, "We would also like to thank Brandy Green, Controller and interim CFO, for her dedication to the company over this last year. She deserves the highest level of recognition for what she has accomplished in the role."

More About Suzanne Winter

Ms. Winter's expertise includes senior executive roles spanning general management, commercial operations, and strategic business development across a range of healthcare industry segments, including diagnostic imaging, cardiovascular, neurology, women's health and surgery. Prior to joining Accuray, she served as group vice president – Americas region at Medtronic Diabetes, where she led the $1.4 billion diabetes business. Previously, Ms. Winter was the general manager of GE Healthcare's $500M Detection and Guidance Solutions as well as Commercial leadership of the Ultrasound business unit at Toshiba America Medical Systems. Ms Winter received an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and has a B.S. in Chemistry from Saint Lawrence University.

More About Ali Pervaiz

Prior to joining Accuray, Mr. Pervaiz was with GE Healthcare for over 15 years in senior financial leadership roles. He began his finance career in GE's prestigious Corporate Audit Staff program, a rigorous multi-year rotation through different divisions used to groom future leaders before assuming increasing levels of responsibility within the Finance organization. Mr. Pervaiz previously held the roles of Chief Financial Officer for two GE Healthcare business units including the $1.3B US Imaging Equipment and $650M US Life Support Solutions business. Mr. Pervaiz received an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with a focus on finance & operations, a M.S. in healthcare technologies management from the Medical College of Wisconsin and a B.S. from Marquette University. He will be based in Accuray Incorporated's Madison, Wisconsin location.

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

