Ad Tech Medical Supports Surgeon's Mission to Ukraine

OAK CREEK, Wis., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Ad-Tech was approached by Dr. Luke Tomcyz for our help with a critical humanitarian initiative with the Co-Pilot Project of Razom for Ukraine, a non-profit organization serving the people of Ukraine. Dr. Tomcyz, whose Ukraininan grandparents were World War II refugees, has joined forces with Maryina Soroka to lead a mission to Ukraine to treat patients suffering from intractable epilepsy. Dr. Tomcyz, a neurosurgeon specializing in pediatric neurosurgery with a special interest in epilepsy, works at the Epilepsy Institute of New Jersey and is affiliated with numerous hospitals in the area.

We are grateful for the opportunity to help Dr. Tomcyz and his team improve the lives of suffering Ukrainians.

In his response to the Ad-Tech donation, Dr. Tomcyz said, "You are amazing. With all the sad and horrific news…we are inspired by people like you who are willing to take time out of your day and coordinate a donation like this to help people in need."

Ad-Tech CEO, Brian Smith stated that, "We were more than happy to support Dr. Tomcyz and his mission. As a company with a long history of serving physicians and their patients, we are grateful for the opportunity to donate a substantial quantity of material to help Dr. Tomcyz and his team improve the lives of suffering Ukrainians at a very difficult time."

Ad-Tech applauds Dr. Tomcyz and all physicians who, day in and day out, put the well-being of patients above all. We're deeply saddened by the violence and displacement being experienced by the people of Ukraine and privileged to have played a small part in improving lives there.

Ad-Tech Medical is dedicated to helping surgeons deliver optimal outcomes for their patients. Physicians count on Ad-Tech's state of the art electrodes for excellent design and engineering; world-class support and groundbreaking innovation. Ad-Tech devices are manufactured in the U.S. and used by healthcare providers worldwide to record, monitor and stimulate subsurface levels of the brain.

