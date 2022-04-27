FARO Announces First Quarter Financial Results

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

FARO logo. (PRNewsFoto/FARO Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"First quarter revenue came in below expectations as the Chinese government's mandated COVID lockdown in Shanghai prevented shipments from our lone Chinese logistics center at the end of March. Additionally, ongoing supply chain shortages and softer than expected demand in the AEC market further impacted our Q1 revenue," stated Michael Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the launch of our new Focus Premium Laser Scanner in April and the Quantum Max FaroArm in the second half of 2021, we have refreshed three quarters of FARO's hardware revenue which positions us very well competitively."

Mr. Burger continued, "Our focus remains on providing the market increasing levels of analytics, insights and value from 3D models captured by FARO's hardware products and accessed through FARO Sphere, our recently announced cloud-based environment. While the ongoing uncertainties in the market create risks to near-term results, the long-term opportunity for FARO remains as exciting as ever. Our high accuracy expertise and focus on enabling customers to efficiently and easily manage their assets virtually, positions us well to capitalize on the massive potential of the digital reality market."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Total sales of $76.7 million , in line with the prior year period

Software sales, of $10.3M or 13% of revenue remained in line with the prior year period

Recurring revenue of $16.5M or 21.5% of sales was up 6.5% compared to the prior year period

Gross margin of 53.5%, compared to 52.9% in the prior year period

Non-GAAP gross margin of 53.8%, compared to 53.0% in the prior year period

Operating expenses of $48.2 million , compared to $46.8 million in the prior year period

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $44.2 million , compared to $42.8 million in the prior year period

Net loss of $9.7 million , or ($0.53) per share compared to $3.2 million , or ($0.18) per share in the prior year period

Non-GAAP net loss of $2.5 million , or ($0.14) per share compared to $0.6 million , or ($0.03) per share in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.7) million , or (0.9%) of total sales compared to $0.4 million , or 0.5% of total sales in the prior year period

Cash and short-term investments of $107.2 million , compared to $122.0 million as of December 31, 2021

* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. An additional explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Outlook for the Second Quarter 2022

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, FARO currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $77 to $85 million

Non-GAAP (loss) earnings per share in the range of ($0.17) to $0.04

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (866) 518-6930 (U.S.) or +1 (203) 518-9797 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/en/About-Us/Investor-Relations/Financial-Events-and-Presentations

A replay webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

FARO serves the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), O&M (Facilities Operations & Maintenance), and Public Safety Analytics markets. For over 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to digitize their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit http://www.faro.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, exclude the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.

In addition, we present EBITDA, which is calculated as net loss before interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as EBITDA, excluding other income, net, stock-based compensation, and restructuring charges, as measures of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net loss. We also present Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total sales.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company's operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's product development and product launches, FARO's growth, strategic and restructuring plans and initiatives, including but not limited to the additional restructuring charges expected to be incurred in connection with our restructuring plan and the timing and amount of cost savings and other benefits expected to be realized from the restructuring plan and other strategic initiatives, and FARO's growth potential and profitability. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the Company's ability to realize the intended benefits of its undertaking to transition to a company that is reorganized around functions to improve the efficiency of its sales organization and to improve operational effectiveness;

the Company's inability to successfully execute its new strategic plan and restructuring plan, including but not limited to additional impairment charges and/or higher than expected severance costs and exit costs, and its inability to realize the expected benefits of such plans;

the outcome of the U.S. Government's review of, or investigation into, the GSA Matter; any resulting penalties, damages, or sanctions imposed on the Company and the outcome of any resulting litigation to which the Company may become a party; loss of future government sales; and potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and the Company's reputation;

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;

the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions;

the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and

other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 that will be filed with the SEC following this earnings release.

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 Sales





Product $ 56,730

$ 54,635 Service 19,926

21,696 Total sales 76,656

76,331 Cost of Sales





Product 24,333

24,804 Service 11,297

11,120 Total cost of sales 35,630

35,924 Gross Profit 41,026

40,407 Operating Expenses





Selling, general and administrative 35,490

33,348 Research and development 12,128

11,973 Restructuring costs 600

1,524 Total operating expenses 48,218

46,845 Loss from operations (7,192)

(6,438) Other (income) expense





Interest expense, net 8

10 Other (income) expense, net (13)

(1,615) Loss before income tax benefit (7,187)

(4,833) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,500

(1,612) Net loss $ (9,687)

$ (3,221) Net loss per share - Basic $ (0.53)

$ (0.18) Net loss per share - Diluted $ (0.53)

$ (0.18) Weighted average shares - Basic 18,240,299

18,076,410 Weighted average shares - Diluted 18,240,299

18,076,410

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2022

(unaudited)

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,192

$ 121,989 Accounts receivable, net 76,745

78,523 Inventories, net 53,992

53,145 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,063

19,793 Total current assets 260,992

273,450 Non-current assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 22,454

22,194 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,141

22,543 Goodwill 81,507

82,096 Intangible assets, net 27,223

25,616 Service and sales demonstration inventory, net 31,894

30,554 Deferred income tax assets, net 20,713

21,277 Other long-term assets 1,979

2,010 Total assets $ 467,903

$ 479,740 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 14,793

$ 14,199 Accrued liabilities 25,650

28,208 Income taxes payable 5,760

4,499 Current portion of unearned service revenues 40,286

40,838 Customer deposits 5,876

5,399 Lease liabilities 5,653

5,738 Total current liabilities 98,018

98,881 Unearned service revenues - less current portion 22,486

22,350 Lease liabilities - less current portion 17,288

18,648 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,041

1,058 Income taxes payable - less current portion 11,297

11,297 Other long-term liabilities 1,034

1,047 Total liabilities 151,164

153,281 Shareholders' equity:





Common stock - par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,637,028 and

19,588,003 issued, respectively; 18,260,667 and 18,205,636 outstanding, respectively 20

20 Additional paid-in capital 302,877

301,061 Retained earnings 63,857

73,544 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,358)

(17,374) Common stock in treasury, at cost - 1,376,351 and 1,382,367 shares held, respectively (30,657)

(30,792) Total shareholders' equity 316,739

326,459 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 467,903

$ 479,740

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 Cash flows from:





Operating activities:





Net loss $ (9,687)

$ (3,221) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 3,012

3,190 Stock-based compensation 2,867

2,094 Provisions for bad debts, net of recoveries 16

(89) Loss on disposal of assets 112

20 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 229

1,404 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 66

(1,612) Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Decrease (Increase) in:





Accounts receivable 1,449

3,676 Inventories (2,065)

(3,999) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,313)

(1,346) (Decrease) Increase in:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,682)

(9,823) Income taxes payable 1,261

(1,153) Customer deposits 492

896 Unearned service revenues 206

(323) Net cash used in operating activities (7,037)

(10,286) Investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (2,442)

(1,547) Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses (2,612)

(890) Net cash used in investing activities (5,054)

(2,437) Financing activities:





Payments on finance leases (58)

(86) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (916)

(3,336) Proceeds from issuance of stock related to stock option exercises —

5,118 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (974)

1,696 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,732)

(4,649) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (14,797)

(15,676) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 121,989

185,633 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 107,192

$ 169,957

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021 Gross profit, as reported $ 41,026

$ 40,407 Stock-based compensation (1) 199

66 Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 199

66 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 41,225

$ 40,473 Gross margin, as reported 53.5%

52.9% Non-GAAP gross margin 53.8%

53.0%







Selling, general and administrative, as reported $ 35,490

$ 33,348 Stock-based compensation (1) (2,221)

(1,682) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (201)

(185) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 33,068

$ 31,481







Research and development, as reported $ 12,128

$ 11,973 Stock-based compensation (1) (447)

(346) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (545)

(328) Non-GAAP research and development $ 11,136

$ 11,299







Operating expenses, as reported $ 48,218

$ 46,845 Stock-based compensation (1) (2,668)

(2,028) Restructuring costs (2) (600)

(1,524) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (746)

(513) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (4,014)

(4,065) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 44,204

$ 42,780







Loss from operations, as reported $ (7,192)

$ (6,438) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 199

66 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 4,014

4,065 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (2,979)

$ (2,307)







Net loss, as reported $ (9,687)

$ (3,221) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 199

66 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 4,014

4,065 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (967)

(1,478) Other tax adjustments (3) 3,937

— Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,504)

$ (568)







Net loss per share - Diluted, as reported $ (0.53)

$ (0.18) Stock-based compensation (1) 0.16

0.12 Restructuring costs (2) 0.03

0.08 Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.04

0.03 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.05)

(0.08) Other tax adjustments (3) 0.21

— Non-GAAP net loss per share - Diluted $ (0.14)

$ (0.03)

(1) We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with such results from past periods.

(2) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. In connection with the Restructuring Plan, during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 we recorded a pre-tax charge of approximately $0.6 million and $1.5 million, respectively, primarily consisting of severance and related benefits.

(3) The other tax adjustments primarily relate to the impact of certain jurisdictions maintaining a full valuation allowance where benefit is not accrued on U.S. GAAP pre-tax book losses.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021 Net loss $ (9,687)

$ (3,221) Interest expense, net 8

10 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,500

(1,612) Depreciation and amortization 3,012

3,190 EBITDA (4,167)

(1,633) Other income, net (13)

(1,615) Stock-based compensation 2,867

2,094 Restructuring costs (1) 600

1,524 Adjusted EBITDA $ (713)

$ 370 Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) (0.9)%

0.5%

(1) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. In connection with the Restructuring Plan, during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 we recorded a pre-tax charge of approximately $0.6 million and $1.5 million, respectively, primarily consisting of severance and related benefits.

(2) Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total sales.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY SALES MEASURES (UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021 Total sales to external customers





Americas (1) $ 36,677

$ 32,549 EMEA (1) 22,136

25,454 APAC (1) 17,843

18,328

$ 76,656

$ 76,331

(1) Regions represent North America and South America (Americas); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific (APAC).



For the Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021







Product $ 46,452

$ 44,416 Software 10,278

10,219 Service 19,926

21,696 Total Sales $ 76,656

$ 76,331







Product as a percentage of total sales 60.6%

58.2% Software as a percentage of total sales 13.4%

13.4% Service as a percentage of total sales 26.0%

28.4%







Total Recurring Revenue (2) $ 16,473

$ 15,464 Recurring revenue as a percentage of total sales 21.5%

20.3%

(2) Recurring revenue is comprised of hardware service contracts, software maintenance contracts, and subscription based software applications.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OUTLOOK - GAAP TO NON-GAAP



Fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2022



GAAP diluted loss per share range ($0.56) - ($0.32) Stock-based compensation 0.16 Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.04 Restructuring and other costs 0.08 Non-GAAP tax adjustments 0.11 - 0.08 Non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share ($0.17) - $0.04

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FARO