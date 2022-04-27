InventHelp Inventors Develop Bathroom Accessory to Dry Countertops (AVT-115)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a system to automatically remove water splashes and dry a bathroom counter," said one of two inventors, from Bronx, N.Y., "so we invented the SCIZZLE. Our design would eliminate the hassle of constantly drying the counter after using the sink."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of keeping bathroom countertops dry and clean. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wipe counters with a cloth or paper towel. As a result, it could improve sanitary conditions and it saves time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial bathrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AVT-115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp