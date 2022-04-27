Las Vegas Sands Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022

(Compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021)

- Pandemic-Related Restrictions and Reduced Visitation Continue to Impact Financial Results

- Generating Positive Adjusted Property EBITDA at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore

- Ongoing Investments in Capacity Expansion and Enhancement of Property Portfolio in Macao and Singapore Position the Company for Future Growth

- Safety and Security of Team Members and Guests and Support for Local Communities in Macao and Singapore Remain Fundamental to Our Efforts

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), the world's leading developer and operator of convention-based Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"While pandemic-related restrictions continued to impact our financial results this quarter, we were able to generate positive EBITDA at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, and for the company as a whole. We remain enthusiastic about the opportunity to welcome more guests back to our properties as greater volumes of visitors are eventually able to travel to Macao and Singapore," said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer. "We also remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting our team members and to helping those in need in each of our local communities as they recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We remain confident in the recovery of travel and tourism spending across our markets. Demand for our offerings from customers who have been able to visit remains robust, but pandemic-related travel restrictions in both Macao and Singapore continue to limit visitation and hinder our current financial performance."

"Our industry-leading investments in our team members, our communities, and our Integrated Resort property portfolio position us exceedingly well to deliver future growth as these travel restrictions subside and the recovery comes to fruition. We are fortunate that our financial strength supports our investment and capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, as well as our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets."

Net revenue was $943 million, compared to $1.20 billion in the prior year quarter. Operating loss was $302 million, compared to $96 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2022 was $478 million, compared to $280 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $110 million, compared to $244 million in the prior year quarter.

On February 23, 2022, LVS closed the sale of its Las Vegas real property and operations and received approximately $5.05 billion in cash proceeds, before working capital adjustments, transaction costs and income taxes. In addition, the company provided $1.20 billion in seller financing in the form of a six-year secured term loan. The financial position, results of operations and cash flows of the Las Vegas Operating Properties have been presented as a discontinued operation.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL decreased to $547 million, compared to $771 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net loss for SCL was $336 million, compared to $213 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $156 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $154 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average borrowing cost in the first quarter of 2022 was 4.2% compared to 4.4% during the first quarter of 2021, while our weighted average debt balance increased compared to the prior year quarter due to borrowings of $251 million and $201 million under the SCL Credit Facility in October 2021 and March 2022, respectively.

Our income tax expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $2 million, compared to income tax expense of $14 million in the prior year quarter. The income tax expense for the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by a 17% statutory rate on our Singapore operations.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of March 31, 2022 were $6.43 billion.

The company has access to $3.48 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit.

As of March 31, 2022, total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases and financed purchases, was $14.95 billion.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the first quarter totaled $137 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $84 million in Macao, $50 million at Marina Bay Sands and $3 million in Corporate and Other.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

First Quarter 2022 Results

Non-GAAP Measures

Within the company's first quarter 2022 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income (loss)," "adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures along with "adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss)," and "hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share." The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.

Adjusted net income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands excluding certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, loss on modification or early retirement of debt, other income or expense and income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) from continuing operations before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income (loss) from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal payments and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA, a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, is presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is based on applying a Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% to the Rolling Chip volume for the quarter if the actual win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45% for our Macao and Singapore properties and applying a win percentage of 22.0% for Baccarat and 20.0% for non-Baccarat games to the respective table games drops for the quarter if the actual win percentages are outside the expected ranges of 18.0% to 26.0% for Baccarat and 16.0% to 24.0% for non-Baccarat at our Las Vegas properties. We do not present adjustments for Non-Rolling Chip drop for our table games play at our Macao and Singapore properties, nor for slots at any of our properties. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is also adjusted for the estimated gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives that would have been incurred when applying the win percentages noted above to the respective gaming volumes. The hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA measure presents a consistent measure for evaluating the operating performance of our properties from period to period.

Hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss) and hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are additional supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, are presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period.

The company may also present the above items on a constant currency basis. This information is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating current quarter local currency amounts to U.S. dollars based on prior period exchange rates. These amounts are compared to the prior period to derive non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline. Management considers non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline to be a useful metric to investors and management as it allows a more direct comparison of current performance to historical performance.

The company also makes reference to adjusted property EBITDA margin and hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin, which are calculated using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures.

Exhibit 1 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Revenues:





Casino $ 627

$ 865 Rooms 95

96 Food and beverage 53

56 Mall 149

156 Convention, retail and other 19

23 Net revenues 943

1,196 Operating expenses:





Resort operations 838

957 Corporate 59

49 Pre-opening 4

5 Development 60

9 Depreciation and amortization 264

255 Amortization of leasehold interests in land 14

14 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 6

3

1,245

1,292 Operating loss (302)

(96) Other income (expense):





Interest income 4

1 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (156)

(154) Other expense (22)

(17) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (476)

(266) Income tax expense (2)

(14) Net loss from continuing operations (478)

(280) Discontinued operations:





Income (loss) from operations of discontinued operations, net of tax 46

(62) Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax 2,861

— Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 2,907

(62) Net income (loss) 2,429

(342) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 101

64 Net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp. $ 2,530

$ (278)







Earnings (loss) per share — basic:





Net loss from continuing operations $ (0.49)

$ (0.28) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 3.80

(0.08) Net income (loss) per common share $ 3.31

$ (0.36)







Earnings (loss) per share — diluted:





Net loss from continuing operations $ (0.49)

$ (0.28) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 3.80

(0.08) Net income (loss) per common share $ 3.31

$ (0.36)







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 764

764 Diluted 764

764

Exhibit 2 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021 Net Revenues







The Venetian Macao $ 227

$ 340 The Londoner Macao 121

137 The Parisian Macao 74

87 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 102

170 Sands Macao 20

35 Ferry Operations and Other 7

8 Macao Operations 551

777









Marina Bay Sands 399

426 Intercompany Royalties 22

25 Intersegment Eliminations (1) (29)

(32)



$ 943

$ 1,196









Adjusted Property EBITDA







The Venetian Macao $ 19

$ 82 The Londoner Macao (33)

(23) The Parisian Macao (11)

(8) The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 32

70 Sands Macao (17)

(18) Ferry Operations and Other (1)

(3) Macao Operations (11)

100









Marina Bay Sands 121

144

$ 110

$ 244









Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues





The Venetian Macao 8.4%

24.1% The Londoner Macao





The Parisian Macao





The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 31.4%

41.2% Sands Macao





Ferry Operations and Other





Macao Operations



12.9%









Marina Bay Sands 30.3%

33.8%









Total 11.7%

20.4%

____________________

Note: The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation. (1) Intersegment eliminations include royalties and other intercompany services.

Exhibit 3 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss from Continuing Operations to Consolidated Adjusted Property

EBITDA and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:













Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021 Net loss from continuing operations $ (478)

$ (280) Add (deduct):





Income tax expense 2

14 Other expense 22

17 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 156

154 Interest income (4)

(1) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 6

3 Amortization of leasehold interests in land 14

14 Depreciation and amortization 264

255 Development expense 60

9 Pre-opening expense 4

5 Stock-based compensation (1) 5

5 Corporate expense 59

49 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 110

$ 244









Hold-normalized casino revenue (2) (12)

(80) Hold-normalized casino expense (2) 5

27 Consolidated Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 103

$ 191

____________________

Note: The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation. (1) During the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense from continuing operations of $14 million and $7 million, respectively, of which $9 million and $2 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. (2) See Exhibit 4.

Exhibit 4 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of Adjusted Property EBITDA to Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended March 31, 2022





















Adjusted

Property EBITDA

Hold-Normalized Casino Revenue (1)

Hold-Normalized Casino Expense (2)

Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA Macao Operations

$ (11)

$ (12)

$ 5

$ (18) Marina Bay Sands

121

—

—

121



$ 110

$ (12)

$ 5

$ 103







































Three Months Ended March 31, 2021





















Adjusted

Property EBITDA

Hold-Normalized Casino Revenue (1)

Hold-Normalized Casino Expense (2)

Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA Macao Operations

$ 100

$ (46)

$ 21

$ 75 Marina Bay Sands

144

(34)

6

116



$ 244

$ (80)

$ 27

$ 191

____________________

Note: The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation. (1) For Macao Operations and Marina Bay Sands, this represents the estimated incremental casino revenue related to Rolling Chip volume play that would have been earned or lost had the company's current period win percentage equaled 3.30%. This calculation will only be applied if the current period win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45%. These amounts have been offset by the estimated commissions paid and discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers. (2) Represents the estimated incremental expenses (gaming taxes and bad debt expense) that would have been incurred or avoided on the incremental casino revenue calculated in (1) above.

Exhibit 5 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Loss and Hold-Normalized Adjusted

Net Loss:



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021 Net income (loss) attributable to LVS

$ 2,530

$ (278)









Pre-opening expense

4

5 Development expense

60

9 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

6

3 Other expense

22

17 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(2,907)

62 Income tax impact on net income adjustments (1)

(14)

(2) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

(7)

(8) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to LVS

$ (306)

$ (192)









Hold-normalized casino revenue (2)

(12)

(80) Hold-normalized casino expense (2)

5

27 Income tax impact on hold adjustments (1)

—

5 Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments

2

8 Hold-normalized adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to LVS

$ (311)

$ (232)









The following is a reconciliation of Diluted Income (Loss) per Share to Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share:





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021 Per diluted share of common stock:







Net income (loss) attributable to LVS

$ 3.31

$ (0.36)









Pre-opening expense

—

0.01 Development expense

0.08

0.01 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

0.01

— Other expense

0.03

0.02 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(3.80)

0.08 Income tax impact on net income adjustments

(0.02)

— Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

(0.01)

(0.01) Adjusted loss per diluted share from continuing operations

$ (0.40)

$ (0.25)









Hold-normalized casino revenue

(0.02)

(0.10) Hold-normalized casino expense

0.01

0.04 Income tax impact on hold adjustments

—

— Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments

—

0.01 Hold-normalized adjusted loss per diluted share from continuing operations

$ (0.41)

$ (0.30)









Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

764

764

____________________

(1) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment. (2) See Exhibit 4.

Exhibit 6 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021 Casino Statistics:







The Venetian Macao:







Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 3,202

$ 5,363 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 101

$ 194 Average number of table games

631

629 Average number of slot machines

1,418

1,046









The Londoner Macao:







Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 2,242

$ 2,522 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 60

$ 105 Average number of table games

476

476 Average number of slot machines

1,350

818









The Parisian Macao:







Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 2,395

$ 2,726 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 41

$ 95 Average number of table games

272

267 Average number of slot machines

1,101

881









The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao:







Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 5,839

$ 11,466 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 52

$ 106 Average number of table games

142

142 Average number of slot machines

165

45









Sands Macao:







Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 1,221

$ 2,871 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 63

$ 113 Average number of table games

156

153 Average number of slot machines

714

530









Marina Bay Sands:







Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 4,302

$ 4,077 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 671

$ 942 Average number of table games

526

580 Average number of slot machines

2,226

1,853









Las Vegas Operating Properties(3):







Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 3,355

$ 1,938 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 518

$ 380 Average number of table games

197

179 Average number of slot machines

1,778

1,491

____________________

Note: These casino statistics exclude table games and slot machines shutdown due to social distancing measures implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (1) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (2) Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (3) The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The Las Vegas Operating Properties are classified as a discontinued operation.

Exhibit 7 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



The Venetian Macao March 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2022

2021

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 157

$ 266

$ (109) Rooms 16

19

(3) Food and Beverage 6

6

— Mall 44

46

(2) Convention, Retail and Other 4

3

1 Net Revenues $ 227

$ 340

$ (113)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 19

$ 82

$ (63) EBITDA Margin % 8.4%

24.1%

(15.7) pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 720

$ 1,231

$ (511) Rolling Chip Win %(1) 3.25%

4.43%

(1.18) pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 636

$ 908

$ (272) Non-Rolling Chip Win % 24.9%

27.4%

(2.5) pts











Slot Handle $ 423

$ 462

$ (39) Slot Hold % 3.0%

4.0%

(1.0) pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 42.7%

47.2%

(4.5) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 153

$ 157

$ (4) Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 65

$ 74

$ (9)

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



The Londoner Macao March 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2022

2021

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 79

$ 91

$ (12) Rooms 19

19

— Food and Beverage 8

7

1 Mall 14

14

— Convention, Retail and Other 1

6

(5) Net Revenues $ 121

$ 137

$ (16)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (33)

$ (23)

$ (10) EBITDA Margin %





















Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 369

$ 523

$ (154) Rolling Chip Win %(1) 4.72%

3.71%

1.01 pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 354

$ 408

$ (54) Non-Rolling Chip Win % 22.2%

21.7%

0.5 pts











Slot Handle $ 232

$ 197

$ 35 Slot Hold % 3.1%

3.9%

(0.8) pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 28.0%

35.5%

(7.5) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 154

$ 173

$ (19) Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 43

$ 61

$ (18)

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes during 2021 and 2022, and to house team members during 2022 due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



The Parisian Macao March 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2022

2021

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 51

$ 59

$ (8) Rooms 11

12

(1) Food and Beverage 3

5

(2) Mall 8

10

(2) Convention, Retail and Other 1

1

— Net Revenues $ 74

$ 87

$ (13)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (11)

$ (8)

$ (3) EBITDA Margin %





















Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 160

$ 114

$ 46 Rolling Chip Win %(1) 7.95%

(3.01)%

10.96 pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 180

$ 300

$ (120) Non-Rolling Chip Win % 25.5%

23.0%

2.5 pts











Slot Handle $ 123

$ 223

$ (100) Slot Hold % 3.3%

3.4%

(0.1) pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 41.3%

46.7%

(5.4) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 119

$ 118

$ 1 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 49

$ 55

$ (6)

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members during 2022 due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao March 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2022

2021

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 55

$ 115

$ (60) Rooms 9

11

(2) Food and Beverage 4

4

— Mall 34

39

(5) Convention, Retail and Other —

1

(1) Net Revenues $ 102

$ 170

$ (68)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 32

$ 70

$ (38) EBITDA Margin % 31.4%

41.2%

(9.8) pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 574

$ 1,436

$ (862) Rolling Chip Win %(1) 3.29%

5.93%

(2.64) pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 215

$ 256

$ (41) Non-Rolling Chip Win % 25.9%

24.1%

1.8 pts











Slot Handle $ 9

$ 4

$ 5 Slot Hold % 8.7%

10.8%

(2.1) pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 35.8%

43.7%

(7.9) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 440

$ 432

$ 8 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 157

$ 189

$ (32)

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members during 2022 due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Sands Macao March 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2022

2021

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 17

$ 31

$ (14) Rooms 2

3

(1) Food and Beverage 1

1

— Net Revenues $ 20

$ 35

$ (15)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (17)

$ (18)

$ 1 EBITDA Margin %





















Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 80

$ 484

$ (404) Rolling Chip Win %(1) 2.83%

4.34%

(1.51) pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 77

$ 122

$ (45) Non-Rolling Chip Win % 19.4%

15.1%

4.3 pts











Slot Handle $ 124

$ 158

$ (34) Slot Hold % 3.3%

3.4%

(0.1) pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 57.1%

71.5%

(14.4) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 137

$ 138

$ (1) Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 78

$ 99

$ (21)

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Marina Bay Sands March 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2022

2021

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 268

$ 303

$ (35) Rooms 38

32

6 Food and Beverage 31

33

(2) Mall 49

47

2 Convention, Retail and Other 13

11

2 Net Revenues $ 399

$ 426

$ (27)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 121

$ 144

$ (23) EBITDA Margin % 30.3%

33.8%

(3.5) pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 1,899

$ 1,512

$ 387 Rolling Chip Win %(1) 3.30%

5.59%

(2.29) pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 795

$ 674

$ 121 Non-Rolling Chip Win % 17.7%

19.1%

(1.4) pts











Slot Handle $ 3,282

$ 3,745

$ (463) Slot Hold % 4.1%

4.2%

(0.1) pts











Hotel Statistics(2)





















Occupancy % 83.8%

63.0%

20.8 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 257

$ 228

$ 29 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 215

$ 143

$ 72

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis). (2) During the three months ended March 31, 2022, approximately 500 rooms were under construction for renovation purposes.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data - Discontinued Operation (Unaudited)



Las Vegas Operating Properties(1) 53-Day Period

Ended

February 22,

(Dollars in millions) 2022 Revenues:

Casino $ 61 Rooms 78 Food and Beverage 43 Convention, Retail and Other 46 Net Revenues $ 228



Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 63 EBITDA Margin % 27.6%



Gaming Statistics

(Dollars in millions)





Table Games Drop $ 257 Table Games Win %(2) 13.6%



Slot Handle $ 599 Slot Hold % 8.2%



Hotel Statistics





Occupancy % 84.6% Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 247 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 209

____________________

(1) On February 23, 2022, LVS closed on the sale of its Las Vegas Operating Properties and as a result have been classified as a discontinued operation. Results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties are through February 22, 2022. (2) This compares to our expected Baccarat win percentage of 18.0% to 26.0% and our expected non-Baccarat win percentage of 16.0% to 24.0% (calculated before discounts).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

TTM March 31,

2022 (Dollars in millions except per

square foot data)

Gross

Revenue(1)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Gross

Leasable

Area (sq. ft.)

Occupancy

% at End

of Period

Tenant Sales

Per Sq. Ft.(2) Shoppes at Venetian

$ 44

$ 39

88.6%

814,720

77.6%

$ 1,328

























Shoppes at Four Seasons























Luxury Retail

22

20

90.9%

125,466

100.0%

9,144 Other Stores

12

11

91.7%

118,742

88.2%

2,548 Total

34

31

91.2%

244,208

94.3%

6,159

























Shoppes at Londoner(3)

14

12

85.7%

555,806

56.7%

1,528

























Shoppes at Parisian

8

6

75.0%

296,322

73.3%

586

























Total Cotai Strip in Macao

100

88

88.0%

1,911,056

73.0%

2,151

























The Shoppes at Marina Bay

Sands

49

44

89.8%

622,242

98.9%

1,748

























Total

$ 149

$ 132

88.6%

2,533,298

79.4%

$ 2,021

____________________

Note: This table excludes the results of our mall operations at Sands Macao. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, tenants were provided rent concessions of $10 million at our Macao properties and $2 million at Marina Bay Sands. (1) Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations. (2) Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months. (3) The Shoppes at Londoner will feature more than 600,000 square feet of gross leasable area upon completion of all phases of the renovation and expansion to The Londoner Macao.

