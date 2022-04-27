Meta Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"We made progress this quarter across a number of key company priorities and we remain confident in the long-term opportunities and growth that our product roadmap will unlock," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "More people use our services today than ever before, and I'm proud of how our products are serving people around the world."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year-over-Year %

Change In millions, except percentages and per share amounts 2022

2021

Total revenue $ 27,908

$ 26,171

7 % Total costs and expenses 19,384

14,793

31 % Income from operations $ 8,524

$ 11,378

(25) % Operating margin 31 %

43 %



Provision for income taxes $ 1,443

$ 2,006

(28) % Effective tax rate 16 %

17 %



Net income $ 7,465

$ 9,497

(21) % Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 2.72

$ 3.30

(18) %

First Quarter 2022 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.87 billion on average for March 2022 , an increase of 6% year-over-year.

Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.64 billion as of March 31, 2022 , an increase of 6% year-over-year.

Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.96 billion on average for March 2022 , an increase of 4% year-over-year.

Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.94 billion as of March 31, 2022 , an increase of 3% year-over-year.

Ad impressions and price per ad – In the first quarter of 2022, ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 15% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 8% year-over-year.

Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $5.55 billion for the first quarter of 2022.

Share repurchases – We repurchased $9.39 billion of our Class A common stock in the first quarter of 2022. As of March 31, 2022 , we had $29.41 billion available and authorized for repurchases.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $43.89 billion as of March 31, 2022 .

Headcount – Headcount was 77,805 as of March 31, 2022 , an increase of 28% year-over-year.

CFO Outlook Commentary

We expect second quarter 2022 total revenue to be in the range of $28-30 billion. This outlook reflects a continuation of the trends impacting revenue growth in the first quarter, including softness in the back half of the first quarter that coincided with the war in Ukraine. Our guidance assumes foreign currency will be approximately a 3% headwind to year-over-year growth in the second quarter, based on current exchange rates.

In addition, as noted on previous calls, we continue to monitor developments regarding the viability of transatlantic data transfers and their potential impact on our European operations, and we are pleased with the progress on a political agreement.

We expect 2022 total expenses to be in the range of $87-92 billion, lowered from our prior outlook of $90-95 billion. We expect 2022 expense growth to be driven primarily by the Family of Apps segment, followed by Reality Labs.

We expect 2022 capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, to be in the range of $29-34 billion, unchanged from our prior estimate.

Absent any changes to U.S. tax law, we expect our full-year 2022 tax rate to be above the first quarter rate and in the high teens.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Meta will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET today. The live webcast of Meta's earnings conference call can be accessed at investor.fb.com, along with the earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation. Meta uses the investor.fb.com and about.fb.com/news/ websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (facebook.com/zuck) and Instagram account (instagram.com/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at +1 (416) 626-4100 or +1 (800) 558-5253, conference ID 22016731.

Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held today will also be posted to the investor.fb.com website.

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: the impact of macroeconomic conditions on our business and financial results, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events; our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on data signals and mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; changes to the content or application of third-party policies that impact our advertising practices; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives, including our metaverse efforts; our emphasis on community growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation; our ongoing privacy, safety, security, and content review efforts; competition; risks associated with government actions that could restrict access to our products or impair our ability to sell advertising in certain countries; litigation and government inquiries; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is April 27, 2022, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

We exclude the following items from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Foreign exchange effect on revenue. We translated revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 using the prior year's monthly exchange rates for our settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which we believe is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to our historical performance.

Purchases of property and equipment; Principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds and principal payments on finance leases in our calculation of free cash flow because we believe that these two items collectively represent the amount of property and equipment we need to procure to support our business, regardless of whether we procure such property or equipment with a finance lease. We believe that this methodology can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021

Revenue $ 27,908

$ 26,171

Costs and expenses:







Cost of revenue 6,005

5,131

Research and development 7,707

5,197

Marketing and sales 3,312

2,843

General and administrative 2,360

1,622

Total costs and expenses 19,384

14,793

Income from operations 8,524

11,378

Interest and other income, net 384

125

Income before provision for income taxes 8,908

11,503

Provision for income taxes 1,443

2,006

Net income $ 7,465

$ 9,497

Earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:







Basic $ 2.74

$ 3.34

Diluted $ 2.72

$ 3.30

Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share attributable to







Class A and Class B common stockholders:







Basic 2,725

2,847

Diluted 2,742

2,882

Share-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:







Cost of revenue $ 160

$ 118

Research and development 1,941

1,408

Marketing and sales 216

174

General and administrative 181

130

Total share-based compensation expense $ 2,498

$ 1,830



META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,886

$ 16,601 Marketable securities 29,004

31,397 Accounts receivable, net 11,390

14,039 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,985

4,629 Total current assets 59,265

66,666 Equity investments 6,775

6,775 Property and equipment, net 61,582

57,809 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,241

12,155 Intangible assets, net 910

634 Goodwill 19,923

19,197 Other assets 3,522

2,751 Total assets $ 164,218

$ 165,987







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,246

$ 4,083 Partners payable 935

1,052 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,159

1,127 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,226

14,312 Deferred revenue and deposits 520

561 Total current liabilities 21,086

21,135 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 12,894

12,746 Other liabilities 7,010

7,227 Total liabilities 40,990

41,108 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 57,512

55,811 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,996)

(693) Retained earnings 67,712

69,761 Total stockholders' equity 123,228

124,879 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 164,218

$ 165,987

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 7,465

$ 9,497 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,156

1,972 Share-based compensation 2,498

1,830 Deferred income taxes (563)

418 Other (221)

(66) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 2,557

849 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 573

(461) Other assets (108)

(10) Accounts payable (882)

(250) Partners payable (105)

(72) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 763

(1,681) Deferred revenue and deposits (52)

6 Other liabilities (5)

210 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,076

12,242 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (5,441)

(4,303) Proceeds relating to property and equipment 126

31 Purchases of marketable securities (4,068)

(6,231) Sales of marketable securities 5,065

1,650 Maturities of marketable securities 402

3,981 Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets (853)

— Other investing activities (10)

(2) Net cash used in investing activities (4,779)

(4,874) Cash flows from financing activities





Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (925)

(1,077) Repurchases of Class A common stock (9,506)

(3,939) Principal payments on finance leases (233)

(151) Net change in overdraft in cash pooling entities 20

(50) Other financing activities (16)

32 Net cash used in financing activities (10,660)

(5,185) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (149)

(246) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,512)

1,937 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 16,865

17,954 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 15,353

$ 19,891







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,886

$ 19,513 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 294

257 Restricted cash, included in other assets 173

121 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 15,353

$ 19,891

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021

Supplemental cash flow data







Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 502

$ 2,907

Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other $ 3,709

$ 2,198

current liabilities





Acquisition of businesses in accrued expenses and other current liabilities and $ 73

$ 118

other liabilities





Settlement of convertible notes in exchange of equity securities in other $ 131

$ —

current assets





Other current assets through financing arrangement in accrued expenses and $ 659

$ —

other current liabilities





Repurchases of Class A common stock in accrued expenses and other current $ 221

$ 240

liabilities





Segment Results

We report our financial results for our two reportable segments: Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL). FoA includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. RL includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content.

The following table presents our segment information of revenue and income (loss) from operations. For comparative purposes, amounts in the prior period have been recast:

Segment Information (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Revenue:





Advertising $ 26,998

$ 25,439 Other revenue 215

198 Family of Apps 27,213

25,637 Reality Labs 695

534 Total revenue $ 27,908

$ 26,171







Income (loss) from operations:





Family of Apps $ 11,484

$ 13,205 Reality Labs (2,960)

(1,827) Total income from operations $ 8,524

$ 11,378

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 GAAP revenue $ 27,908

$ 26,171 Foreign exchange effect on 2022 revenue using 2021 rates 893



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 28,801



GAAP revenue year-over-year change % 7%



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 10%



GAAP advertising revenue $ 26,998

$ 25,439 Foreign exchange effect on 2022 advertising revenue using 2021 rates 888



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 27,886



GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change % 6%



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 10%











Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,076

$ 12,242 Purchases of property and equipment, net (5,315)

(4,272) Principal payments on finance leases (233)

(151) Free cash flow $ 8,528

$ 7,819

