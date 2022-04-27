M/I Homes Reports 2022 First Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

M/I Homes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/M/I Homes, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

2022 First Quarter Highlights:

Revenue increased 4% to $860.8 million , a first quarter record

Pre-tax income increased 11% to $122.3 million , a first quarter record

Net income, a first quarter record, increased 8% to $91.8 million ( $3.16 per diluted share) from 2021's $84.9 million ( $2.85 per diluted share)

Homes delivered decreased 10% to 1,823 and average sales price increased 16% to $457,000

New contracts decreased 19% to 2,514 contracts

Backlog units increased 1% to 5,526, an all-time quarterly record

Backlog sales value increased 17% to $2.8 billion , an all-time quarterly record

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company reported pre-tax income of $122.3 million and net income of $91.8 million, or $3.16 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $110.3 million and net income of $84.9 million, or $2.85 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Homes delivered in 2022's first quarter decreased 10% to 1,823 homes. This compares to 2,019 homes delivered in 2021's first quarter. New contracts for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 19% over 2021's 3,109 new contracts. Homes in backlog at March 31, 2022 had a total sales value of $2.8 billion, a 17% increase from a year ago and an all-time quarterly record. Backlog units at March 31, 2022 increased 1% to an all-time quarterly record 5,526 homes, with an average sales price of $505,000. At March 31, 2021, backlog sales value was $2.4 billion, with backlog units of 5,479 and an average sales price of $433,000. M/I Homes had 176 active communities at March 31, 2022 compared to 187 communities at March 31, 2021. The Company's cancellation rate was 7% in both the first quarter of 2022 and 2021.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had strong first quarter results highlighted by record levels of revenue, income and quarter-end backlog. Our revenue increased 4% to $861 million, pre-tax income and diluted earnings per share each improved 11% to $122 million and $3.16 per share. We achieved these record first quarter results due to a 16% increase in our average closing price, a 40 basis point improvement in our gross margin to 24.8% and a 50 basis point improvement in our overhead expense ratio. Our return on equity remained strong at 26%. We are particularly pleased with these results given the unprecedented labor challenges and supply chain issues that impacted our deliveries. In addition, despite a 6% decline in community count and limiting sales in most of our communities, we achieved record backlog units and backlog sales value, with sales value improving 17% from a year ago."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $1.7 billion, an increase of 26% from 2021, book value per share of $60, cash of $219 million, no borrowings on our $550 million credit facility and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 29%. During the quarter, we also repurchased $15 million of our common shares. Demand for new homes remains strong despite the increase in interest rates. Looking ahead, given our record backlog and strong backlog margins, along with a record number of new community openings planned this year, we are positioned to achieve another year of strong results in 2022."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through April 2023.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions", "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 New contracts 2,514

3,109 Average community count 176

195 Cancellation rate 7%

7% Backlog units 5,526

5,479 Backlog sales value $ 2,788,234

$ 2,373,828 Homes delivered 1,823

2,019 Average home closing price $ 457

$ 395







Homebuilding revenue:





Housing revenue $ 833,163

$ 798,279 Land revenue 3,537

848 Total homebuilding revenue $ 836,700

$ 799,127







Financial services revenue 24,111

29,649 Total revenue $ 860,811

$ 828,776







Cost of sales - operations 647,702

626,585 Gross margin $ 213,109

$ 202,191 General and administrative expense 48,783

45,205 Selling expense 41,421

45,689 Operating income $ 122,905

$ 111,297 Other income (16)

(160) Interest expense 671

1,176 Income before income taxes $ 122,250

$ 110,281 Provision for income taxes 30,411

25,415 Net income $ 91,839

$ 84,866







Earnings per share:





Basic $ 3.23

$ 2.92 Diluted $ 3.16

$ 2.85







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 28,424

29,015 Diluted 29,072

29,743

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of

March 31,

2022

2021 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1) $ 218,606

$ 292,900 Mortgage loans held for sale 200,455

217,524 Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 1,116,069

831,837 Land held for sale 8,377

4,085 Homes under construction 1,325,672

985,227 Other inventory 132,434

139,385 Total Inventory $ 2,582,552

$ 1,960,534







Property and equipment - net 36,776

24,939 Investments in joint venture arrangements 57,309

33,822 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,907

51,755 Goodwill 16,400

16,400 Deferred income tax asset 10,251

6,183 Other assets 133,255

105,503 Total Assets $ 3,306,511

$ 2,709,560







Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2025 - net $ —

$ 247,743 Senior notes due 2028 - net 395,524

394,750 Senior notes due 2030 - net 295,983

— Notes payable - other 1,871

2,544 Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 693,378

$ 645,037







Notes payable bank - financial services operations 203,650

176,204 Total Debt $ 897,028

$ 821,241







Accounts payable 281,387

198,216 Operating lease liabilities 51,546

52,029 Other liabilities 372,861

284,652 Total Liabilities $ 1,602,822

$ 1,356,138







Shareholders' Equity 1,703,689

1,353,422 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,306,511

$ 2,709,560







Book value per common share $ 60.22

$ 46.37 Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2) 29%

32%

(1) Includes $0.9 million and $0.5 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Cash provided by operating activities $ 69,326

$ 75,168 Cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (6,634)

$ 623 Cash used in by financing activities $ (80,454)

$ (43,701)







Land/lot purchases $ 93,948

$ 92,358 Land development spending $ 100,697

$ 71,195 Land sale revenue $ 3,537

$ 848 Land sale gross profit $ 967

$ 250







Financial services pre-tax income $ 13,055

$ 19,693

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Net income $ 91,839

$ 84,866 Add:





Provision for income taxes 30,411

25,415 Interest (income) expense-net of interest income (557)

275 Interest amortized to cost of sales 7,327

8,205 Depreciation and amortization 4,188

4,110 Non-cash charges 1,831

2,102 Adjusted EBITDA $ 135,039

$ 124,973

(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data























NEW CONTRACTS









Three Months Ended









March 31,

















%







Region





2022 2021 Change







Northern





1,190 1,306 (9) %







Southern





1,324 1,803 (27) %







Total





2,514 3,109 (19) %





















































HOMES DELIVERED













Three Months Ended









March 31,

















%







Region





2022 2021 Change







Northern





760 801 (5) %







Southern





1,063 1,218 (13) %







Total





1,823 2,019 (10) %



























































BACKLOG













March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021













Dollars

Average









Dollars

Average







Region

Units (millions)

Sales Price





Units

(millions)

Sales Price







Northern

2,320 $ 1,145

$ 494,000





2,320

$ 1,049

$ 452,000







Southern

3,206 $ 1,643

$ 513,000





3,159

$ 1,325

$ 419,000







Total

5,526 $ 2,788

$ 505,000





5,479

$ 2,374

$ 433,000





































LAND POSITION SUMMARY









March 31, 2022





March 31, 2021









Lots Lots Under









Lots

Lots Under











Region

Owned Contract

Total





Owned

Contract

Total







Northern

7,359 7,906

15,265





6,242

8,489

14,731







Southern

16,871 13,646

30,517





10,522

16,730

27,252







Total

24,230 21,552

45,782





16,764

25,219

41,983









View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.