Palm Golf Co. partners with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Golf Co. a golf lifestyle brand from Orange County, California produces premium golf gloves, towels, apparel, and accessories and has announced an official partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Designed using artwork from the incredible and talented patients at St. Jude, Palm created a golf glove and towel in which 100% of proceeds are donated directly to St. Jude to help fight the battle against childhood cancer and to provide additional treatment and research.

60 years ago, Danny Thomas founded St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with the goal to end childhood cancer and has taken the survival rate from 20% to 80%, all while never taking a dollar from patient families. "St. Jude never sends a medical bill to families that go there for help and support. That way families can focus on taking care of their child rather than worrying about medical bills. That speaks volumes to their mission and what it means to do what is right," said Dustin Ghaul, Palm Co-Founder.

Palm is honored to be able to join St. Jude's fight against childhood cancer and support these incredible efforts. "Unfortunately, I think a lot of people have their own stories associated with cancer and there's no comparison that each and every one of them is awful," said Justin Junior, Palm Co-Founder.

About Palm Golf Co.

Palm was founded in 2017 in Huntington Beach, California with the idea to bridge a gap between premium golf apparel and accessories and a culture inspired by the Southern California lifestyle. With a focus on design, quality, and performance, Palm apparel and accessories continues to raise the bar for golf lifestyle brands. Palm has designs for the clean-cut, tucked-in country clubber, to the high-top, jogger-wearing, muni-hacker. However you dress up, we know we can cover your hand in style. But most importantly... whether you birdie or double bogey, always #swingandsmile. To learn more, visit www.palmgolfco.com

