AMBUSH® Partners With The Kingdom

HONG KONG, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as the first Asian PFP NFT project to gain mainstream recognition, Monkey Kingdom continues the execution of its roadmap with the announcement of a partnership with the Tokyo-based fashion and lifestyle brand AMBUSH®, founded by YOON and VERBAL, who are one of the first fashion brands to successfully launch a series of NFTs traded on OpenSea, and create its own proprietary metaverse, the SILVER FCTRY.

The collaboration "AMBUSH® the Kingdom" will bridge digital and physical realities, bringing together communities from both Web 3.0 projects, with AMBUSH® having its own series of NFT projects – POW! ® REBOOT and GLOW IN THE DARK.

Both holders of Monkey Kingdom and AMBUSH® NFTs will have access to:

"AMBUSH® The Kingdom" fashion merchandise starting with a collaborative t-shirt.

A unique NFT collectible (to be launched at a later date) that allows holders of both NFTs to gain access to both digital outfits and unique physical goods, such as jewelry.

With the upcoming reveal of the Gen 3 version of Monkey Kingdom – MONKEY LEGENDS – this new avatar will become inhabitants of The Kingdom metaverse and will have the option to be dressed in AMBUSH® gear.

MONKEY LEGENDS, revealing in early May 22, is a highly anticipated collection of 10,000 avatars that feature traits and powers based on Sun Wukong, the legendary mythical figure from traditional folklore. The Monkey Legends are designed to be Metaverse ready and are fully customizable. This evolution of Monkey Kingdom on the Ethereum blockchain will support whole new experiences and exclusive access into The Kingdom, an open-world Metaverse (currently in development) that will be populated by different brands, NFT projects and an enlarged community.

NFT holders will be able to socialize, play, and create in a cutting-edge digital playground AMBUSH® will have a permanent structure within the futuristic city of Miraijuku , including quests and P2E elements. This long-term partnership is among these first of its kind in the fashion world and NFT space, where a Web 3.0 brand like Monkey Kingdom and iconic fashion brand AMBUSH® intersect their roadmaps, and realize their vision on creating an immersive and inclusive Metaverse experience.

About Monkey Kingdom

Originally launched in December 2021, as the first Asian blue-chip NFT, Monkey Kingdom has already garnered the support of prominent global celebrities and cultural personalities of Asian descent, including Edison Chen (Entrepreneur and Designer), Steve Aoki (DJ and Producer), JJ Lin (Singer), Sunny Wang (Actor), Ian Chan (from Hong Kong-based boy band Mirror) and Dr. Woo (Tattoo artist), to name a few. Monkey Kingdom has built a strong community to bridge Web 3.0 technologies with culture, fashion and media.

About AMBUSH®

AMBUSH® began as an experimental line of jewelry – innovative pop art inspired designs capturing a distinct Tokyo aesthetic. The iconic trademarked POW!® motif in particular received media coverage around the world. With apparel created as a canvas to complete the story, AMBUSH® evolved into designing unisex collections.

The brand made its Paris debut in 2015 with YOON & VERBAL being listed as two of Business of Fashion's Top 500 people influencing the global fashion industry for 5 consecutive years from 2015, and HYPEBEAST 100 list for 8 consecutive years. In 2017 AMBUSH® was selected as one of the top 8 finalists for the LVMH PRIZE. AMBUSH®'s uniquely crafted parts form an idiosyncratic style that led to commissions and collaborations with an illustrious list that includes Louis Vuitton (Kim Jones), sacai, UNDERCOVER, Off - White, Moet, Bvlgari, Nike, CONVERSE, Rimowa, and GENTLE MONSTER.

In 2018 AMBUSH® presented the brand's first runway presentation as part of Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo. Kim Jones named YOON as jewelry designer for Dior Men, and the first creations for the house debuted with the SS 2019 collection in Paris. AMBUSH® opened its first flagship store on September 2nd 2016 in Tokyo, a space which encapsulates the brand's ethos in a creative environment under one roof with the design studio.

In 2022 AMBUSH® became one of the first fashion brands to successfully launch a series of NFTs and its own proprietary metaverse, the SILVER FCTRY.

