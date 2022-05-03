PLAYSTUDIOS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Playstudios, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JUNE 7, 2022

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Playstudios, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) ("Playstudios") in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of on behalf of those who:

purchased, or otherwise or acquired Playstudios securities pursuant to the PIPE offering;

held common stock of Acies as of May 25, 2021, and were eligible to vote at Acies' June 16, 2021 special meeting; and/or

purchased or otherwise acquired Playstudios common stock pursuant to or traceable to the Acies' Registration Statement and Proxy Statement issued in connection with the June 2021 Merger ("Class Definition").

All investors who purchased the shares of Playstudios, Inc. and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in Playstudios, Inc. you may, no later than June 7, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Playstudios, Inc.

The filed complaint alleges that Defendants made material misrepresentations and omitted material facts in various documents, including, but not limited to a proxy statement used to solicit Acies investor votes, and prospectuses, as well as during investor earnings calls. These misrepresentations and omissions concerned, among other things, financial projections and the status of a game called Kingdom Boss.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

