Cornelius Nursery Opens New Location in Spring, Texas

Houston area's leading garden center and nursery expands to serve growing community

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornelius Nursery, the leading gardening and landscaping destination for Houston-area homeowners, is opening its fifth Houston-metro location in Spring on Friday, May 6.

The new, 87,000-square-foot nursery will have a captivating selection of begonias, vinca, boxwoods, hydrangeas, abelias and more spring favorites for the garden and patio. In addition to other everyday gardening and landscaping essentials, Cornelius carries a wide variety of pottery, private-label soils and plant foods specifically formulated for Texas gardening conditions.

Cornelius strives to offer trending plants that are popular and well-suited to the Houston climate, and the Spring location will offer access to expert advice from Texas Nursery & Landscape Association Certified Nursery Professionals.

"At Cornelius Nursery, we strive to offer guests a wide selection of high-quality plants, including flowers and herbs, in addition to outdoor decor," said Cornelius Nursery CEO Marce Ward. "As we continue to expand in the Houston area, the growing Spring community is the perfect destination for a Cornelius location to offer new homeowners access to plants and gardening tools that fit the market."

Starting at 8:30 a.m. on May 6, a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting will welcome the Spring community to the new nursery. Customers who sign up for Cornelius' Blooming Rewards will have a chance to win door prizes, including gift cards, hanging baskets, wind chimes, and indoor and outdoor plants.

For more information on Cornelius Nursery and the new Spring location, visit https://www.calloways.com/cornelius/.

ABOUT CORNELIUS NURSERY

Cornelius Nursery, a subsidiary of North Richland Hills, Texas-based Calloway's Nursery, has been a leading destination for Houston-area homeowners, gardeners and green thumbs since 1938. With five locations in the Houston area, Cornelius offers a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines, gardening supplies and decorative items, along with expert planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design and Installation to help customers beautify any exterior space. For more information and inspiration, follow Cornelius Nursery on Facebook and Instagram @corneliusnursery.

