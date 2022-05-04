Piloti LLC. Announces Launch of new Prototipo RS driving shoe

Piloti LLC. Award winning makers of premium lifestyle driving footwear have launched the all new Prototipo RS on May 3rd, 2022.

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Award winning makers of premium driving shoes, today announced the launch of "The Prototipo RS," a handcrafted driving shoe packed full of technology. The Prototipo RS is the culmination of a 2+ year-long development and is a representation of the ideal combination of comfort, quality, and performance.

All New Prototipo RS (CNW Group/Piloti LLC) (PRNewswire)

"Piloti was built from a need in the market for comfortable, stylish driving shoes for everyday enthusiasts and passionate drivers. Fast forward 23 years and we're still doing the same thing but with even higher quality materials, and a better understanding of what our customer wants." said James Bleakley, General Manager, Piloti. " Our new Prototipo RS driving shoe encapsulates 23 years of passion, knowledge, and experience. Fusing traditional footwear design with the latest trends in footwear, the Prototipo RS blends Italian leather overlays with breathable engineered knit panels along with an antimicrobial lining to make for one comfortable shoe."

The Prototipo RS features the Piloti patented Roll Control 2.0™ technology which provides support to your heel and foot while driving, it also reduces vibration and foot fatigue. The all-new sole features a soft forefoot and rounded edges with a lateral bumper to help provide pedal feel and increased control when heel-and-toe downshifting.

Like most Piloti's shoes the Prototipo RS is handcrafted in Portugal using premium materials. The upper is made from soft Italian top grain leather and engineered knit lined with OnSteam™ a moisture wicking, anti-microbial material. Lastly a molded cork & EVA insole will provide comfort and support along with a torsion bar in the outsole for added stability.

With the Prototipo RS's combination of luxury materials and proven performance, Piloti again breaks new ground with its passion for high quality driving shoes. View a gallery of lifestyle images here: Prototipo RS Images

The Prototipo RS is now available on www.piloti.com and retails for $150 USD. Available in 3 colors.

About Piloti

Piloti LLC., headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, is a designer and retailer of driving-inspired, lifestyle and luxury footwear. Rooted in racing, Piloti has equipped championship racers and automotive enthusiasts with performance driving shoes for 20 years. Offering a wide assortment of performance, luxury and lifestyle silhouettes, Piloti strives to exceed even the highest standards of performance, quality and design. Each Piloti shoe features exceptional craftsmanship, careful attention to detail and performance technology, that inspire you to put your best foot forward, from the driver's seat to the city street. For more information, please visit www.piloti.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Piloti LLC