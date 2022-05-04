Tact.ai Establishes Customer Advisory Board, Names Former Novartis Pharma Global CIO and SVP Andreas Müller as Advisor

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tact.ai, the customer engagement company for life sciences, announced today that former Novartis Pharma Global CIO and SVP, Andreas Müller, has joined the company as an Advisor. His role will focus on working with commercial and medical leaders to accelerate successful hybrid customer engagement that support new and more agile go-to-market models.

Tact.ai, the customer engagement company for life sciences (PRNewsfoto/Tact) (PRNewswire)

Novartis' Former Global CIO Joins Tact.ai as Advisor and Chair to its Customer Advisory Board

Founded by former Salesforce.com executive, Chuck Ganapathi, Tact.ai helps pharma companies work more effectively with health care professionals (HCPs) to deliver innovative medicines to patients faster.

Tact's customer engagement platform is used by pharma organizations taking a more holistic, outcome-centric approach to how they engage customers across all channels: face-to-face, phone, email, video, chat, and self-service. The platform innovations in mobile, artificial intelligence (AI) and user experience – which have been awarded six patents – enable field teams to boost productivity, personalize every interaction, allow HCPs to engage them on-demand and deliver a total experience to employees and customers.

"Andreas' brilliance and track record helping pharma organizations outpace their competition made him the ideal industry leader to help Tact customers leverage best-in-class technologies to accelerate strategic imperatives that advance innovate medicines," said Chuck Ganapathi, founder, and CEO of Tact.ai. "Andreas' strong commitment to our mission to help nurture more meaningful customer engagement, along with his global expertise, makes him an excellent addition and asset to Tact."

Now supporting a third of the global top 15 pharma companies, Tact.ai has brought on Andreas to deepen collaboration and partnerships across life science and technology companies and grow the ecosystem of integrations for Tact's customer engagement platform. Andreas will also chair Tact.ai's Customer Advisory Board to ensure continuous learning and innovation remain a key part of the platform. Prior to his role with Tact.ai, Andreas was the Global Pharma CIO and SVP for Novartis where he directed all commercial and medical technology investments for Novartis' Pharma, Oncology and Sandoz businesses. Prior to Novartis, he also served in leadership roles at Roche and other emerging companies.

"What got us here, won't get us there. It's a unique period for pharma not only re-imagining stakeholder engagement but also developing new business models with partners in health care, tech and data-enabled companies," said Andreas Müller, Advisor and Chair of the Tact.ai Customer Advisory Board. "Being focused on the experience, giving customers more choice and flexibility, paired with the nimbleness needed to adapt to changing market requirements is in the DNA of Tact.ai and its leading engagement platform. I'm very excited to join and chair the advisory board to help drive innovation at scale, continuing to add to its already impressive growth journey helping accelerate access for patients to life impacting medicines."

See Andreas speak about Evolving Engagement at the NEXT Pharma Summit on May 18 at 3 pm CET. In March 2022, Tact.ai received a new investment from Hikma -- the fourth life sciences industry investment in the past six months -- following its $33 million USD fundraise last year from Novartis (dRx Capital), Lilly and McKesson Ventures at the end of 2021.

The Customer Engagement Company for Life Sciences

Tact.ai is on a mission to help life science organizations nurture meaningful customer engagement through our human-friendly software. Our AI-powered engagement platform empowers field teams to work with their customers in new ways to drive better outcomes. Tact.ai is headquartered in Silicon Valley and is backed by some of the world's leading firms in venture capital, technology, and healthcare and life sciences, including Microsoft's venture fund M12, Salesforce Ventures, Novartis, Lilly, and McKesson Ventures. Visit us at: https://www.tact.ai/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tact.ai